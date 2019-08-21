'Outgoing, Vibrant' Kansas 18-Year-Old Is Fatally Shot, and Boyfriend Is Suspect

Image zoom Ashley Usher GoFundMe

A teen boy is facing charges in Kansas for his alleged role in the shooting death of an 18-year-old woman who is being remembered this week by family and friends as the kind of person who was “loved by everybody.”

According to a statement from the Shawnee Co. District Attorney’s Office, police responded to a Topeka, Kansas, residence shortly after 1 p.m. on Saturday, after receiving reports of gunfire.

Authorities raced to the scene, arriving to find Ashley Usher alive but unresponsive after being shot.

Soon after arriving at the nearest hospital, it appeared her injuries were non-life threatening. However, Usher died later that day.

Prosecutors allege the shooter was Usher’s boyfriend, 17-year-old Auston Michael Shane McNeely.

McNeely will be tried as an adult for second-degree murder, PEOPLE confirms.

Additionally, McNeely is charged with interference with law enforcement, theft of a firearm, and criminal use of weapons.

It was unclear Wednesday if he’d entered pleas to the charges or had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

McNeely was arrested at the scene of the shooting, and remains in custody.

Police have not discussed a motive publicly.

Local news station KSNT spoke with Usher’s friend, Levi Patterson, who said he was shocked by the shooting.

“She was just loved by everybody, hated by few,” Patterson said. “There was nothing that made you want to hate her. She was outgoing, vibrant, always trying to make people laugh.”

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe campaign is underway to raise funds to cover Usher’s funeral expenses.