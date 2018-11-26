Police Speculated a Girl Who Vanished in 2002 Ran Away — Until Her Friend Disappeared Weeks Later

In the days after 12-year-old Ashley Pond went missing in January 2002 while walking to the school bus, many people including police speculated she had run away.

Perhaps because of this, the investigation into her disappearance got off to a slow start. The evening she was reported missing by her mother – who told a dispatcher she “would never run away” – police did not search the seventh-grader’s apartment complex in Oregon City, Oregon. The FBI wasn’t notified of the missing girl until nine days later, and the delay later drew criticism from experts citing statistics that the chances of getting abducted children back drastically decreases with time.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Two months later, rumors that Ashley had run away were dispelled when her friend and neighbor in the complex, Miranda Gaddis, 13, went missing while walking to the same bus stop. At that point, authorities knew they were dealing with a predator, and the investigation into the girls’ disappearances is the focus of tonight’s episode of People Magazine Investigates, entitled “Fallen Angels,” airing at 10 p.m. ET on Investigation Discovery. (An exclusive clip of the episode is shown above.)

“What was on my mind was we were going to wake up one morning and there’s gonna be a third girl gone,” FBI Special Agent in Charge Charles Matthews says in the clip. “So that was the clock we were racing against.”

Miranda Gaddis Corbis Sygma

Ashley Pond Corbis Sygma

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Adds Miranda’s sister Miriah Gillett, “We would go and put posters and flyers all over, just trying to get the girls’ faces out there to try to bring them home.”

RELATED: Inside the Mystery of 2 Oregon Girls Who Vanished on the Way to School

The case proved difficult to crack because nobody in the girls’ 125-unit complex heard any shouts, detected any signs of struggle or noticed anything amiss. Consequently, authorities theorized the abductor might have known the girls — or perhaps lived nearby.

People Magazine Investigates: Fallen Angels airs tonight (10 p.m. ET) on Investigation Discovery.