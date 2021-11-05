Ashley Loring Heavyrunner Wanted to Help Find Missing Indigenous Women — Then She Disappeared

Editor's note: In this week's issue, PEOPLE featured the cases of six missing Indigenous women, spotlighting a crisis that advocates believe receives far too little attention from law enforcement and the media.

Of the 89,637 active missing persons cases in the FBI's National Crime Information Center database, approximately 1,500 are American Indian and Alaska Native people. But the count could be far higher based on tracking by the Sovereign Bodies Institute, a nonprofit research group.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Ashley Loring Heavyrunner, 20, was known for her big heart, positive attitude and her desire to help those in need. When she learned about the epidemic of missing and murdered Indigenous women in Canada, she wanted to bring awareness to their plight.

"She was telling me, 'Sis, these girls are going missing in Canada and something's happening to them — I want to help them,'" recounts her older sister Kimberly, 27.

But a few months later, Ashley, a member of the Montana Blackfeet Indian Reservation, disappeared herself.

On June 5, 2017, she stopped by her parents' house and was later seen at a party. Days later, when her family couldn't reach her, they grew concerned.

"She was known for losing phones all the time and her phones were broken," says Kimberly. "And so we thought that could have been the case."

At the time of her disappearance, the college student who grew up on a ranch and loved to dress "country chic" was planning to move to Missoula to live with Kimberly and attend the University of Montana.

For more on the disappearance of Ashley Loring Heavyrunner and the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, subscribe now to PEOPLE or pick up the current issue, on newsstands today.

"Something terrible happened to my sister," Kimberly says. "She was so friendly and so willing to trust people. And that's why I believe that Ashley was taken advantage of and was hurt because of the person that she is."

Her family has shared her story from the Rocky Mountains to the halls of Congress, where Kimberly testified in 2018 before the Indian Affairs Committee about her belief that her family was "ignored" by the many agencies on the case, from tribal police to the FBI.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Kimberly has worked with the Up and Vanished true crime podcast and has herself searched the wilderness for her sister.

"We won't give up looking for her," she says. "Someone in the community knows where she's at."

Ashley's case is not unique, says Kimberly. "It's the very same as thousands of other families that are going through the same thing throughout Indian country."