Oklahoma Mom Allegedly Ran Over 11-Year-Old Son's Hands While Under the Influence

Image zoom Ashley Blizzard Roger's County Sheriffs Office

The mother of an 11-year-old boy allegedly ran over his hands with her vehicle as he attempted to stop her from leaving their Oklahoma residence, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by PEOPLE.

On Friday, Rogers County deputies responded to a call in Foyil, where Ashley Blizzard’s husband told officials that he was concerned she was allegedly under the influence of drugs. The husband told deputies he told Blizzard not to leave with their 2-year-old child.

But Blizzard, 31, allegedly took the young child, and as she tried to drive away, the couple’s 11-year-old child opened the driver’s side door in order to stop her, the report states.

“Ashley then began yelling at the 11-year-old and he attempted to grab the steering wheel,” the report states. “Ashley presumed to drive forward with the 11-year-old holding the steering wheel. The 11-year-old was knocked to the ground and ran back to … complain that Ashley ran over his hands.”

While the boy’s father drove him to the hospital, according to the document, authorities searched for Blizzard in her black Mazda truck.

When deputies pulled her over for a traffic stop, they noticed the toddler allegedly did not have any type of child restraint and was “standing on a broken smoking device commonly used for smoking methamphetamine.”

Blizzard was arrested and faces multiple charges, including child endangerment, child abuse, driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and failure to restrain a child passenger in a restraint system.

She was not given a bond, but officials confirm she may be given one after she makes her first appearance in front of a judge on Monday.