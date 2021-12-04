Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, 6, was beaten regularly and forced to eat salt-laced meals by his father Thomas Hughes and stepmom Emma Tustin

Father and Stepmother Sentenced for Violent Murder of Man's 6-Year-Old Son: 'He Was a Precious Gift'

A father and his partner have been sentenced following the murder of the man's 6-year-old son, Arthur Labinjo-Hughes.

On Thursday, dad Thomas Hughes and stepmother Emma Tustin were convicted after an eight-week trial in the U.K.'s Coventry crown court, according to The Guardian.

Hughes, 29, was given 21 years in prison for manslaughter while Tustin, 32, was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 29 years for the murder of Arthur, the outlet reported.

The pair was also convicted on child cruelty charges, per the BBC.

During the trial, jurors heard horrific tales of how Arthur was treated before his death.

According to the BBC, Hughes and Tustin starved Arthur and forced him to eat salt-laced meals, kept him isolated within their home, and beat him regularly.

Hughes was also found guilty of two cruelty counts, though he was acquitted of one in relation to Arthur's salt poisoning and another relating to keeping food and drinks from his young son, the outlet stated.

Tustin, meanwhile, was also sentenced to 10 years for four counts of child cruelty, which include assaults, intimidation, and the lacing of Arthur's meals with salt, the BBC added.

According to The Guardian, Tustin — who has two other children of her own, aged four and five — killed Arthur in June 2020 by "violently shaking and hitting his head," which caused multiple injuries.

"The amount of violence you used on him produced forces on his body said to be equivalent to those which might otherwise have been produced by a high-speed road traffic collision," the Justice presiding over the case said at sentencing.

The outlet added that Tustin poisoned Arthur with salt in the weeks prior to his death, also giving him a "significant" amount in the hours before he died.

When the child was admitted to the hospital, The Guardian reported, his sodium levels within his blood were so high that medical staff could not measure them accurately. The outlet also noted that Arthur was found with 130 bruises on his body.

In a victim impact statement that was presented to the court, Arthur's mother, Olivia Labinjo-Halcrow, reflected on her son's death. The woman is currently in jail for killing her partner in 2019.

"Life as I know it will never exist again. I feel hollow every day, I feel as though I'm walking around with all the lights turned off," Labinjo-Halcrows said, per the BBC. "He was the light of my life, the best parts of me. He was a precious gift."

Solihull Member of Parliament, Julian Knight, also reacted to the couple's jail sentences and called for them to be increased.