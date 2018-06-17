1 Killed, 20 Injured in Shooting at All-Night Art Festival in New Jersey

At least one person is dead and 20 have been injured after a shooting broke out at an all-night art festival in New Jersey on Sunday morning.

During a press conference on Sunday morning, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri said that “20 individuals suffered gunshot wounds or other injuries,” while attending the Art All Night festival in Trenton, NJ.com reported. The youngest victim is a 13-year-old boy who is in critical condition.

At least two suspects participated in the shooting, which began around 2:45 a.m., according to USA Today.

Onofri revealed that one of those suspects, a 33-year-old man, was killed at the scene, while a second suspect had been taken into custody, according to NJ.com.

While it remains unclear what prompted the shooting, Onofri said, “All indications are that this was a dispute between individuals that occurred at Art All Night,” reported Slate.

The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

“It absolutely could have been worse given the confined space and the number of shots that appeared to have been fired,” Onofri said during the press conference, according to ABC News, adding that an estimated 1,000 or more people were in attendance.

Trenton Mayor Eric Jackson, who was also in attendance at the press conference, went on to express sympathy for the victims and their families.

“All shootings are a crisis. This is not just a random act of violence — this is a public health issue,” he added, reported NBC10.

On Sunday morning, the Art All Night festival announced that the remainder of the event had been canceled.

“We’re still processing much of this and we don’t have many answers at this time but please know that our staff, our volunteers, our artists and musicians all seem to be healthy and accounted for. Our sincere, heartfelt sympathies are with those who were injured,” the festival wrote in a statement shared on Facebook.

“We’re very shocked. We’re deeply saddened. Our hearts ache and our eyes are blurry but our dedication and resolve to building a better Trenton through community, creativity and inspiration will never fade. Not tonight. Not ever,” the statement concluded.