Arsonist Sets Fire to Jewish Center at University of Delaware

Firefighters arrived at the scene to find the building engulfed in flames

Authorities are searching for whoever set fire to the Jewish Center at the University of Delaware late Tuesday night.

Firefighters from several different departments responded to a 911 call at the Chabad Center, located on the campus of the university. According to DelawareOnline.com, the firefighters found flames shooting from the building. While some firefighters staged an "aggressive" attack on the fire, others searched the center to make sure no one was trapped inside.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

It took about an hour to extinguish the blaze. No one was injured. While the fire marshal originally estimated that the center sustained approximately $75,000 in damage, Chabad Rabbi Avremel Vogel told Delaware Online it's likely closer to $200,000.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Image zoom Aetna Hose, Hook & Ladder Company

The state fire marshal determined that the fire had been intentionally set -- but the arson is not yet classified as a hate crime at this time.

"The Fire Marshal's office has found no indicators that this case was a hate crime, though a thorough investigation continues," University of Delaware President Dennis Assanis and José-Luis Riera, vice president for student life, said in a statement obtained by WHYY-TV.

The property is not owned by the university, but the building was used as a Jewish community center. At least one student organization met in the building.