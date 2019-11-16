5 Arrests Made in Connection to Shooting at New Jersey High School Football Game That Injured 3

Image zoom Alvin Wyatt ACPO

Five people have been arrested in connection with a shooting at a New Jersey high school football game on Friday that left three people injured.

According to a press release from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, one of the suspects, 31-year-old Alvin Wyatt, was charged with three counts of attempted murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

The terrifying incident unfolded at 8:29 p.m. on Friday as Pleasantville High School was hosting Camden High School in a state playoff game, Pleasantville Police Chief Sean Riggin announced at a press conference on Friday evening. In footage from the scene, players, coaches, referees and spectators could be seen running for cover, crying and yelling “Get down!”

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed on Saturday that three people had been injured in the shooting, including two juveniles. A 10-year-old is currently in critical condition, while a 15-year-old boy suffered a graze wound, was treated at a hospital and released.

A 27-year-old male victim who was shot is in stable condition but will require surgery, the prosecutor’s office said.

Four other men who were at the game were also arrested along with Wyatt in connection with the shooting, according to the press release. Michael Mack, 27, Tyrell Dorn, 28, Shahid Dixon, 27, and Vance Golden, 26, were all charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and certain persons not to possess a weapon. (Dixon is also charged with eluding.)

Authorities allege that after the shooting, the four men fled in a vehicle to Atlantic City, New Jersey. One of the passengers allegedly threw a gun out of the vehicle.

In the press release, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said that the shooting was unrelated to any of the students at Pleasantville High School or Camden High School.

“Unlike some of the shootings that have occurred on school premises throughout the country, this incident had nothing to do with the students of Pleasantville High School or Camden High School,” he said. “The venue simply presented an opportunity for criminals to pursue their own form of petty vengeance against one another. As a result, an innocent child was caught and injured in their crossfire.”

Tyner added, “Our community will not be held hostage by a few idiots intent on jeopardizing our safety and the safety of our children.”

In a press conference, according to NBC News, Tyner referenced Thursday’s shooting at a high school in Santa Clarita, California, that left two students dead.

“This is a tragic situation, to say the least, on the heels of what just happened in Santa Clarita, California,” he said. “It has hit home here in Pleasantville, New Jersey, and it is very disturbing, to say the least.”