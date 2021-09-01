Arrest Warrant Issued for Man Accused of Accosting NBC Reporter Shaquille Brewster on Live TV

Benjamin Eugene Dagley, of Ohio, will be charged for two counts of simple assault, one count of disturbing the peace and one count of violating an emergency curfew, according to police

The man accused of accosting NBC News reporter Shaquille Brewster during a live coverage of Hurricane Ida is now wanted by Mississippi police.

Authorities issued an arrest warrant on Tuesday charging Benjamin Eugene Dagley, of Ohio, for two counts of simple assault, one count of disturbing the peace and one count of violating an emergency curfew, according to a news release from the Gulfport Police Department.

Dagley may also be in violation of probation for a previous charge in Cuyahoga County, Ohio, that barred him from traveling without authorization, police said.

"Further investigation revealed that Dagley has left the area and is no longer on the Mississippi Gulf Coast," the release read. "The Gulfport Police Department would like to thank the public for coming forward and helping identify Dagley."

On Monday, Brewster — a correspondent for NBC News and MSNBC — was reporting live on a beach in Gulfport when a man pulled up in a white pickup truck and rushed toward him, visibly upset and yelling.

"I think we even have a random person going around," Brewster calmly said during the live broadcast, as he and the cameraman pivoted away and attempted to continue the report. "We deal with some people every once in a while."

The situation quickly escalated when the man charged at Brewster, getting in his face while shouting: "Cover this accurately!" The live segment was then cut abruptly as Brewster shielded himself from the man with his arm.

According to NBC, a producer and photographer for the segment were able to separate the man from Brewster until he left, noting the heckler continued yelling at the crew to "report accurately."

Brewster later shared that he was doing just fine following the incident, writing on his Twitter, "Appreciate the concern guys. The team and I are all good!"