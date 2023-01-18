Arrest Warrant Issued for Art Gallery Owner Seen Hosing Down Unhoused Woman in San Francisco

"The alleged battery of an unhoused member of our community is completely unacceptable. Mr. Gwin will face appropriate consequences for his actions," said San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins

By
Published on January 18, 2023 11:06 PM

An art gallery owner in San Francisco is facing charges after footage of him hosing down an unhoused woman went viral.

The video, which was posted to social media last week, showed Collier Gwin, owner of Foster Gwin Gallery, using a garden hose to spray a woman sitting on a nearby sidewalk.

On Wednesday, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced that her office has issued an arrest warrant for Gwin.

"Gwin is charged w/ misdemeanor battery for the alleged intentional & unlawful spraying of water on & around a woman experiencing homelessness on 1/9/22," she added (Jenkins later clarified that the incident occurred on 1/9/23).

She continued, "The alleged battery of an unhoused member of our community is completely unacceptable. Mr. Gwin will face appropriate consequences for his actions."

She went on to condemn the vandalism of Gwin's gallery, stating it "is also completely unacceptable and must stop - two wrongs do not make a right."

If convicted, Gwin could face up to six months in county jail. He could also be ordered to pay a $2,000 fine, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Gwin did not immediately respond to PEOPLE when contacted by phone after the video first surfaced. He told NBC affiliate KNTV that he's called police and social services regarding the woman, who, he says, can be disruptive.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M_Z2BsK5xqw San Francisco business owner sprays homeless woman with hose ABC7 978K subscribers Subscribe 493 Share Download 93,411 views Jan 11, 2023 A San Francisco art gallery owner was seen in a now-viral video using a hose to spray a homeless woman in front of his business.
ABC7

"The whole neighborhood is a part of this situation," Gwin told the news station. "The police force is a part of this situation. The city and the social services is a part of the situation. There have been repeated attempts to try to help this woman who is psychotic."

"There's absolutely nothing that can be done. They'll take her to a shelter, and they will turn her out in two days," he added. "They will take her to the hospital, they will release her within a day."

In an interview with ABC affiliate KGO-TV Gwin said in the moments before the video was filmed, he tried to help her move her belongings down the street and sprayed her with water when she refused.

"I totally understand what an awful thing that is to do, but I also understand what an awful thing it is to leave her on the streets," he told the outlet.

"This woman is a very, very sad situation," he continued. "She's very psychotic."

In a statement to CBS affiliate KPIX, San Francisco police said both parties declined further police action, and the "San Francisco Street Crisis Response Team responded to the scene and provided multiple service options" to the woman.

Related Articles
https://abc7.com/san-francisco-homeless-woman-water-hose-sprayed-by-art-galley-owner-collier-gwin/12686994/ San Francisco gallery owner seen on video spraying homeless woman, declines to apologize
Video of San Francisco Man Spraying Unhoused Woman with Hose Sparks Outrage: 'This Is Horrible'
ken lee
Man, 59, Identified as Victim of 'Swarming' Killing in Toronto, Allegedly at Hands of 8 Girls
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 02: U.S. Capitol Police officers and lawmakers prepare for the arrival of an urn with the cremated remains of fellow officer Brian D. Sicknick at the U.S. Capitol on February 2, 2021 in Washington, DC. Officer Sicknick died as a result of injuries he sustained during the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. He will lie in honor until February 3 and then be buried at Arlington National Cemetery. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski-Pool/Getty Images)
Donald Trump Sued by Fiancée of Brian Sicknick, Officer Who Died After Responding to Jan. 6 Riots
Ezra Miller
A Timeline of Ezra Miller's Recent Controversies
Paul Pelosi and Nancy Pelosi attend the TIME 100 Gala Red Carpet at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 23, 2019 in New York City
Everything to Know About Nancy Pelosi's Husband, Paul Pelosi
Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., follows Nancy Pelosi as she arrives for her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington
Paul Pelosi's Alleged Attacker Pleads Not Guilty in San Francisco Court
N'Kya Rebecca Logan
Pregnant Woman Dead After Being Stabbed and Set on Fire Days After Baby Shower, Brother in Custody
Arabella McCormack https://www.sdsheriff.gov/Home/Components/News/News/1613/16
11-Year-Old California Girl Who Was Allegedly Tortured and Murdered Weighed 48 Lbs.
Nancy Pelosi and Paul Pelosi attend the 23rd Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at The Kennedy Center
More Details Emerge in Paul Pelosi Attack: 'We've Got to Take Them All Out'
Porter Burks
Family of Detroit Man Shot 19 Times and Killed by Police During Mental Health Crisis Files $50 Million Lawsuit
Michael Vaughan and Sarah Wondra
Idaho Woman Made TikTok Videos Showing Flyer for Missing Boy. Now She Faces Charges
https://www.gofundme.com/f/kylis-recovery-from-violent-attack
Mom Speaks Out After Daughter Is Stabbed in the Head with Garden Shears in Random Daylight Attack
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Shutterstock (12944357q) Bail hearing of Dave Chappelle attacker Isaiah Lee Bail hearing for Dave Chappelle attacker Isaiah Lee, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 May 2022
Dave Chappelle's Accused Attacker Charged with Attempted Murder for Allegedly Stabbing Roommate
Tiffany Haddish, Aries Spears
Accuser Urges D.A. to 'Immediately Arrest' Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears amid Molestation Lawsuit
Britney Spears attends the 2016 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 22, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Todd Williamson/Getty Images for dcp); Jason Alexander, former husband of Britney Spears arrives at the West Coast opening of artist Russell Young's art auction held at Minotti Los Angeles, to benefit The Art of Elysium, a non-profit organization of artists, who dedicate their time and talent to help at risk and hospitalized children. (Photo by Chris Farina/Corbis via Getty Images)
Jason Alexander Found Guilty of Trespass and Battery After Breaking into Britney Spears' Home
US rapper and songwriter Cardi B arrives at Queens County Criminal Court in New York on September 15, 2022.
Cardi B Pleads Guilty to Charges in 2018 Strip Club Fight: 'Looking Forward to Moving Past This'