Arrest Made in Murder of Texas Mom Who Was Allegedly Shot to Death While Shielding Her Baby

Police say 25-year-old Tranisha Latavia Miller has been charged with murder in connection to the death of 21-year-old Chante Wilson

By Tristan Balagtas
Published on August 25, 2022 04:11 PM
Chante Mahogany Wilson
Chante Mahogany Wilson. Photo: Facebook

The woman who police allege fatally shot a Houston mom with her baby in her arms has been arrested.

According to the Houston Police Department, 25-year-old Tranisha Latavia Miller turned herself into authorities last Wednesday.

Jail records show Miller has been charged with murder and aggravated assault of a family member in connection to the death of 21-year-old Chante Wilson.

The police department did not elaborate on the relationship between Miller and Wilson.

A motive in the deadly shooting also remains unclear.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

However, on the morning she was killed, police say Wilson was walking from a corner store at about 1:45 a.m. on Aug. 8, when she was "ambushed" by Miller, who fired off multiple shots at the mom, striking her in the upper torso.

Citing police, KTRK-TV reports Wilson, who was holding her infant at the time of the attack, shielded him from gunfire by turning her back to the shooter.

The baby was unharmed, but Wilson was pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to a GoFundMe campaign launched to help the family cover funeral expenses, Wilson leaves behind three children: 2-year-old twin girls and a 1-year-old son.

Miller remains in jail on a $900,000 bond.

It was unclear if she entered a plea to the charges or retained an attorney to comment on her behalf.

Records show Miller is due back in court Sept. 1.

Related Articles
Ophelia Nichols and her son Randon Lee
Arrest Made in Fatal Shooting of Alabama TikTok Star's Son
University of West Georgia Instructor Charged With Killing 18-Year-Old Student, Anna Jones
College Crimes: 15 Shocking Cases That Ended in Tragedy
Police said the body of Breanna Burgess, a mother of three who was 20 weeks pregnant, was discovered early Wednesday as officers patrolled near Fort Drive in LaGrange, Georgia
Pregnant Mom of 3 Is Stabbed to Death, Police Say She Was 'Targeted' by 2 Acquaintances
Deja T. McCrary
Ga. Man Allegedly Had Girlfriend Lure His Ex into a 'Fight' So That He Could Ambush and Kill Her
Gladys Yvette Borcela
Mom of 3 Is Allegedly Shot Dead by Woman in Backseat of Uber After the Two Got into an Argument
Azsia Johnson https://www.gofundme.com/f/asia-johnson?qid=be1d44fe41c188be4e467f08520c654e
Man Charged with Murder After NYC Mom Azsia Johnson Was Shot While Pushing Her Baby in a Stroller
Khamaya Donelson
5-Year-Old Girl 'Full of Love and Laughter' Shot to Death in Houston Drive-By Shooting
Paz Veliz Soto
Beloved Grandmother on Morning Walk Is Fatally Stabbed in Calif. Alleyway, Neighbor Is Suspect
Harris County Sheriff car
Houston Girl, 9, 'Intentionally Shot' in Domestic Disturbance Day After Boy, 7, Killed in Separate Shooting
Dawn Gillard's children Katelynn, Ronald, and Joshua. All four were killed by her husband (the children's dad).. https://www.gofundme.com/f/gillard-family-memorial-support
Man Who Allegedly Killed Wife, 3 Kids in May Was Recently Charged After Suicide Attempt
Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, Anna Moriah Wilson
Texas Woman Wanted For Allegedly Murdering Pro Cyclist Arrested by Feds in Costa Rica
Jailene Holton
Man Arrested After Getting Kicked Out of Bar and Allegedly Firing 15 Rounds in Anger, Killing Innocent Woman
Khylie Sorrells
9-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Killed by Her Mother's Ex Loved Playing Basketball, Making TikTok Videos
Angela Leeann Mitchell
Suspect Arrested After Texas Mom of 4 Is Found Dead in Trunk
Crime scene tape
3 Calif. Children Found Dead After Neighbors Hear Screaming; Mom and Teenage Son Arrested
Calogero Duenes
Texas Man Charged with Murdering a Father Who Was Carrying Daughter's Birthday Cake Outside Chuck E. Cheese