Arrest Made in Murder of Texas Mom Who Was Allegedly Shot to Death While Shielding Her Baby

The woman who police allege fatally shot a Houston mom with her baby in her arms has been arrested.

According to the Houston Police Department, 25-year-old Tranisha Latavia Miller turned herself into authorities last Wednesday.

Jail records show Miller has been charged with murder and aggravated assault of a family member in connection to the death of 21-year-old Chante Wilson.

The police department did not elaborate on the relationship between Miller and Wilson.

A motive in the deadly shooting also remains unclear.

However, on the morning she was killed, police say Wilson was walking from a corner store at about 1:45 a.m. on Aug. 8, when she was "ambushed" by Miller, who fired off multiple shots at the mom, striking her in the upper torso.

Citing police, KTRK-TV reports Wilson, who was holding her infant at the time of the attack, shielded him from gunfire by turning her back to the shooter.

The baby was unharmed, but Wilson was pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to a GoFundMe campaign launched to help the family cover funeral expenses, Wilson leaves behind three children: 2-year-old twin girls and a 1-year-old son.

Miller remains in jail on a $900,000 bond.

It was unclear if she entered a plea to the charges or retained an attorney to comment on her behalf.

Records show Miller is due back in court Sept. 1.