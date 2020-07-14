Before succumbing to her wounds, Leneesha Columbus delivered the baby at the Hennepin County Medical Center

Man Arrested After Allegedly Shooting His Unborn Baby's Mother to Death on Minneapolis Street

Authorities in Chicago have apprehended a 27-year-old man wanted by Minneapolis police for fatally shooting the woman who was carrying his unborn child.

A nationwide warrant was issued last week for Zachary Robinson, charging him with second-degree murder, second-degree assault, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

He is accused of killing Leneesha Columbus, 27, on July 5.

Before succumbing to her wounds, Columbus delivered the child at the Hennepin County Medical Center.

The baby was admitted to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, where the child is listed in critical condition.

It is unclear how far along in the pregnancy Columbus was at the time of her death.

Columbus was a model and publicist for Dawgy Entertainment, a Minneapolis music company.

The exact nature of the relationship between Columbus and Robinson was unclear.

It is also unclear when Robinson was arrested, but he will soon be extradited from Chicago to face arraignment.

The arrest was orchestrated between Chicago police and the recently forged Twin Cities Violent Crime Task Force.

Columbus was shot in the upper torso as she sat in her SUV.

According to the Pioneer Press, witnesses told detectives they saw Robinson and Columbus arguing near her SUV before the shooting.

The witnesses alleged Columbus was shot by Robinson as she started driving away, according to a criminal complaint.

The paper reports, citing the complaint, that a man confronted Robinson in the parking lot, asking him what he was doing.

Robinson allegedly pulled a handgun from his waistband and shot the man in his right foot.

The man is expected to recover.

The paper reports that prosecutors said Robinson has a history of felony assaults dating to 2009 and is not allowed to possess firearms or ammunition.

The fatal shooting happened about one block northeast of 38th St. and Chicago Ave., the site where George Floyd was killed by police on May 25.