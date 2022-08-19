Arrest Made in Fatal Shooting of Alabama TikTok Star's Son

By Tristan Balagtas
Published on August 19, 2022 04:35 PM
Ophelia Nichols and her son Randon Lee
Ophelia Nichols and her son, Randon Lee. Photo: Ophelia Nichols/Facebook

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of the son of an Alabama TikTok star.

Montgomery County jail records confirm 20-year-old Reuben Gulley is in custody on a single charge of murder.

According to WALA-TV, Gulley turned himself in to authorities on Thursday, after he was accused of killing 18-year-old Randon Lee at a Prichard, Ala., gas station in June.

Lee is the son of Ophelia Nichols, also known on TikTok as @shoelover99 and Mama Tot.

According to Prichard police, Lee met up with two individuals at a gas station to sell them marijuana the night he was killed.

Shortly after, he was allegedly shot by one of the suspects inside his car, PEOPLE previously reported.

Following the shooting, the suspects allegedly fled and Lee pulled out of the gas station and into another, where he succumbed to his injuries.

At the time of her son's death, Nichols put out a plea for help to her millions of followers.

"There's almost 7 million people that follow me. Somebody's gotta know something," she said between tears. "Today would've been my baby child's 19th birthday. But he was took from me last night. Took from my children and my husband, from my family."

"My son was murdered. He was shot," she continued, adding that there is "hatred in my heart that I don't recognize. I've never felt hate for anybody. This individual took my son's life. He was just 18 years old, that's part of somebody's life. And I know they're out there ... They're out there living and breathing when my son's dead."

Gulley was denied bond, WALA reports.

It was unclear Friday if he entered a plea to the charge or retained an attorney to comment on his behalf.

