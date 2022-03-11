Arrest Made in 'Brutal' Murder Case of Daytona Beach Couple Stabbed to Death While Biking Home at Night

Authorities have arrested the man they say stabbed a Florida couple to death while they were bicycling back home.

Federal marshals, the Orange County Sheriff's Office and the Orlando Police helped the Daytona Beach Police detain Jean Robert Macean, 32.

The Orlando man was arrested Thursday morning, and has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the killing of Terry and Brenda Aultman.

The Daytona Beach couple's bodies were found early Sunday morning along the side of a road.

At the time of the fatal attack, the husband, 48, and wife, 55, had been biking home after attending festivities at Daytona Beach's annual Bike Week.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said the murders were "one of the most brutal" he has seen in his 20-plus career.

"We want to thank the entire Daytona Beach community and the communities around us for providing our detectives with over 100 tips," Young said in a statement. "We appreciate that level of cooperation in such a serious matter."

Brenda Aultman Terry and Brenda Aultman | Credit: facebook

The arrest comes days after police released surveillance footage of the man they said was a chief suspect in the killings.

According to police, Terry was found lying face down on his chest, while Brenda was lying on her back in a grassy area next to the sidewalk.

Both bodies were covered in blood from multiple stab wounds and lacerations, and emergency medical technicians declared them dead at the scene.

Their bicycles were located nearby.

The statement notes investigators are still trying to determine a motive for the murders.

Authorities said at a press conference Thursday night that Macean traveled to Daytona Beach by bus, arriving Saturday. He allegedly returned to Orlando Sunday.