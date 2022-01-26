Arrest Made After a 6-Month-Old Baby Boy Is Shot and Killed in Atlanta

The Atlanta Police Department announced that a suspect has been detained in the shooting death of 6-month-old Grayson Matthew Fleming-Gray on Monday

Atlanta police have arrested a suspect in the fatal drive-by shooting of a 6-month-old baby on Monday.

Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant said Dequasie Little, 22, was arrested in Decatur in connection with the killing of Grayson Matthew Fleming-Gray on Monday afternoon, as seen in a news conference posted to the Atlanta Police Department's Facebook page on Tuesday.

Fleming-Gray was shot in the car he was riding in with his mother on Monday on Anderson Avenue in northwest Atlanta, according to Bryant. The police department reported that the child was "not the intended target."

Bryant added that tips and help from the community helped lead to Little's arrest in under 24 hours after the shooting occurred, and he said that the investigation is ongoing.

Little is being charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.

"I'm mad as hell that the incident occurred in the first place. We're in a place where violence in our major cities and throughout our country has gotten out of control," Bryant said.

"As a community, we cannot just leave this on the shoulders of the police department or the DA's office or the Mayor's office or government as a whole," he added. "It's gonna take all of us to stop this foolishness that we're seeing."

Also at the press conference Tuesday afternoon, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens thanked the police for their dedicated work.

"They worked 24 hours, nonstop until they resolved this issue. And now a suspect is under arrest. They worked through the night and through the day about this child, as if this child was their own, because indeed, every child in this city is our own," he said.

"Grayson Fleming-Gray did not deserve to die yesterday. Let that sink in," Dickens later added. "Share that throughout this whole community."

On Monday evening, Georgia governor Brian Kemp tweeted his condolences to the family of Fleming-Gray, writing in part, "We mourn this unfathomable tragedy tonight with the family. Please join us in keeping them in your hearts & prayers."

A crowdfunding page has been set up in memory of Fleming-Gray, and to support his single mother, to "help to cover lost wages and allow his family to focus on making it through this unimaginably difficult time."

"Grayson was an incredibly joyous baby with an infectious smile who was deeply loved by all," read a statement on the crowdfunding page, which has raised over $10,000 as of Tuesday night.