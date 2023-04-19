Arrest Made After Shooting Spree Leaves 4 People Dead, 3 Others Injured in Maine

A 34-year-old man in Maine has been arrested after two separate incidents on Tuesday morning left four people dead and three others injured

Published on April 19, 2023 12:44 AM
4 killed in Maine home; 3 wounded in linked highway shooting https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aJokERb6CIo
Photo: NEWS CENTER Maine

A 34-year-old man in Maine was arrested after two incidents on Tuesday left four people dead and three others injured.

Maine State Police Lt. Randall Keaten announced during a press conference that the incidents are connected, according to WMTW on Tuesday afternoon.

"This morning, state police responded to an address in Bowdoin where they found four people deceased within the home," explained Keaten.

Shortly after 10:30 am, officials responded to "reports of several vehicles being hit by gunfire" near I-295, he added. From that incident, three individuals were shot, and one remains in critical condition.

"A person of interest has been detained, and the incidents are connected," he added.

According to the Portland Press Herald, a suspect identified as Joseph Eaton was booked into Two Bridges Regional Jail after the incidents and has been charged with four counts of murder. He is expected to make his initial appearance in court later this week.

The outlet adds that investigators are expected to continue processing the scenes on Tuesday night and release more information by Wednesday afternoon.

"Like people across Maine, I am shocked and deeply saddened," Maine Gov. Janet Mills posted on Twitter. "Acts of violence like we experienced today shake our state and our communities to the core."

The Bangor Daily News reports that Eaton's criminal record dates back to 2013.

According to the outlet, Eaton had been charged with 15 crimes before Tuesday's incident, including aggravated assault and simple assault convictions. A felony assault conviction led him to serve an eight-month sentence in March 2022. It is unclear whether he has representation at this time.

