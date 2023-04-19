Crime Arrest Made After Shooting Spree Leaves 4 People Dead, 3 Others Injured in Maine A 34-year-old man in Maine has been arrested after two separate incidents on Tuesday morning left four people dead and three others injured By Ingrid Vasquez Ingrid Vasquez Twitter Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more. People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 19, 2023 12:44 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: NEWS CENTER Maine A 34-year-old man in Maine was arrested after two incidents on Tuesday left four people dead and three others injured. Maine State Police Lt. Randall Keaten announced during a press conference that the incidents are connected, according to WMTW on Tuesday afternoon. 911 Caller Believed Burning Body Was Actually Mannequin. Now Police Have Launched Homicide Investigation "This morning, state police responded to an address in Bowdoin where they found four people deceased within the home," explained Keaten. Shortly after 10:30 am, officials responded to "reports of several vehicles being hit by gunfire" near I-295, he added. From that incident, three individuals were shot, and one remains in critical condition. "A person of interest has been detained, and the incidents are connected," he added. Former Menudo Boy Band Member Claims He Was Drugged and Raped by the Father of the Menendez Brothers According to the Portland Press Herald, a suspect identified as Joseph Eaton was booked into Two Bridges Regional Jail after the incidents and has been charged with four counts of murder. He is expected to make his initial appearance in court later this week. The outlet adds that investigators are expected to continue processing the scenes on Tuesday night and release more information by Wednesday afternoon. "Like people across Maine, I am shocked and deeply saddened," Maine Gov. Janet Mills posted on Twitter. "Acts of violence like we experienced today shake our state and our communities to the core." Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases. The Bangor Daily News reports that Eaton's criminal record dates back to 2013. According to the outlet, Eaton had been charged with 15 crimes before Tuesday's incident, including aggravated assault and simple assault convictions. A felony assault conviction led him to serve an eight-month sentence in March 2022. It is unclear whether he has representation at this time.