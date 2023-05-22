Arrest Made in Death of N.J. Mom Who Was First Reported Missing on Mother's Day: 'Act of Domestic Violence'

Gregory Mallard, 35, is charged with first degree murder and other offenses in connection with the death of 32-year-old Norelis Mendoza

By Nicole Acosta
Published on May 22, 2023 12:49 PM
Norelis Mendoza, A South Jersey mom who was reported missing on Mother’s Day was found dead in North Jersey
Norelis Mendoza. Photo: Norelis Mendoza/facebook

Authorities have arrested a murder suspect in connection with the death of a New Jersey mom whose body was found off a highway days after she was reported missing on Mother's Day.

Gregory Mallard, 35, of Jersey City, has been charged with first degree murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, failing to dispose of human remains and other related offenses in connection with the death of 32-year-old Norelis Mendoza, according to a press release from the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office.

Details regarding Mallard's May 19 arrest remained scarce, but the prosecutor's office says the case is being investigated "as an act of domestic violence." Mallard is being held in Somerset County.

Mendoza, of Lindenwold, was found May 17 off Route 440 in Bayonne, near the Jersey City border, the prosecutor's office previously said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her cause and manner of death are pending the findings of the regional medical examiner's office.

Mendoza was last seen alive in Jersey City on May 13, when she reportedly left her mother's house and did not return phone calls, according to NBC 10 Philadelphia.

"It's devastating because of the amount of time, especially. ... That gave four days of agony, meaning that we had no idea where Norelis could possibly be," the victim's cousin, Giovanni Molina, told the outlet.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

A GoFundMe page has been created for Mendoza's family, who now have the responsibility of taking care of her two surviving daughters, ages 1 and 3.

"She was a beacon of light and would help anyone she could," the fundraiser reads. "We are left with her beautiful daughters and will raise them with her legacy of love and kindness."

Mallard is being held in Somerset County, according to the prosecutor's office. It's unclear if he has entered a plea or retained an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Prosecutors say the investigation remains active and ongoing.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

Related Articles
Norelis Mendoza, A South Jersey mom who was reported missing on Mother’s Day was found dead in North Jersey
N.J. Mom Reported Missing on Mother's Day Is Found Dead on Roadside After '4 Days of Agony,' Says Family
casey allen
Ga. Mom of 4 Allegedly Killed by Husband 1 Day After Celebrating Wedding Anniversary
Ana Walshe Rollout
Ana Walshe's Husband Killed Her Because He Thought She Was Having an Affair, Prosecutor Alleges
Kendy Howard April 30, 1972 - February 2, 2021
Ex-Idaho State Trooper Called Police to Say Wife Shot Herself. Now He's Charged with Murder
Oaklee Mae Snow
Missing Okla. Girl Last Seen Being Carried Out of Drug House by Mom Is Likely Found Dead in Drawer
Nancy Howery
Fla. Man Accused of Killing Girlfriend During Argument, Burning Body in Attempt to Hide Evidence
Jade Alyssa Alvarez
Texas Mom with College Plans Is Allegedly Killed by Boyfriend for Refusing to Have Baby with Him
Cartez Daniels, Samiya Shelton-Tillman, Sanai Daniels
Illinois Teen Allegedly Kills Girlfriend, 9-Year-Old Girl and Child's Father in Home Invasion
Courtney Spraggins
Ex-Ala. Cop Indicted on Accusations He Killed Pregnant Girlfriend, Then Called 911 Claiming She Shot Herself
David Alan Floyd
Calif. Man with History of Domestic Violence Accused of Killing Former Partner, Another Man: Police
Samantha Maldonado
As She Lay Dying, Woman Stabbed on Chicago Train Platform Names Ex-Boyfriend as Murder Suspect
Meshay Melendez and daughter Layla Stewart found dead
Ex-Boyfriend Named Person of Interest After Bodies of Missing Wash. Mom, 7-Year-Old Daughter Found
Temara King, NJ Teacher Shot Dead by husband Lucas Cooper
N.J. Teacher Allegedly Shot, Killed by Husband Who Was Arrested in Pa. After Daughter Called 911
Mirelle Mateus, murdered by ex boyfriend Aaron Romo
Calif. Mom Had Bad Feeling Her Daughter Had Been Harmed. She Went to Ex's Home and Found Her Slain
Alicia Rosa Confer
Ohio Man Charged with Murders of Pregnant 23-Year-Old Girlfriend and Her Unborn Child
James Craig and Angela Craig
Dentist Accused of Poisoning Wife Allegedly Drugged Her Years Ago, Had Pornography Addiction