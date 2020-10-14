Anyone with information on the disappearance of Arranza Diaz Larraga is urged to call San Juan police at 956-223-2400

Missing Texas Teen, 17, Believed to Be in 'Grave Danger'

Texas authorities have issued an AMBER Alert for a 17-year-old girl who went missing Tuesday evening.

Arranza Diaz Larraga is believed to be in grave or immediate danger after she was last seen on Tuesday at 6:41 p.m. in the 2100 block of North Cesar Chavez Road in San Juan, according to police.

Arranza is described as a female with light skin, 5 feet tall weighing 115 lbs., with blonde hair with highlights, brown eyes and a mole on her left knee inner side.

