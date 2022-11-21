An Army Veteran and a Drag Performer Among the Heroes Who Stopped Club Q Gunman: 'I Was Done with War'

An army veteran and a drag performer helped stop a gunman from killing and injuring more victims at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., over the weekend.

At least five people are dead and 18 others are injured after a gunman opened fire at Club Q on Saturday evening.

According to authorities, 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich allegedly used a long rifle at Club Q, on the eve of Transgender Day of Remembrance.

Richard M. Fierro has been credited as one of the heroic people who sprung to action to stop the shooter. Tragically, his daughter's boyfriend, Raymond Green Vance was killed when the gunman initially opened fire.

Fierro, a 15-year Army veteran who now owns local brewery, Atrevida Beer Co., recalled stepping in to take down the shooter in an interview with The New York Times.

"I don't know exactly what I did, I just went into combat mode," Mr. Fierro told The Times. "I just know I have to kill this guy before he kills us."

Raymond Green Vance. Colorado Springs Police Department

The heroic veteran was at the nightclub enjoying a drag show with his wife, daughter, her boyfriend, and friends.

He immediately went into protection mode after gunfire rang out. He went to the ground, making sure to pull down a friend as well. While on the floor, he said he spotted the gunman making his way from the bar to a patio filled with customers who had escaped.

Fierro said that he approached the shooter and tackled him by grabbing a piece of his body armor.

"Was he shooting at the time? Was he about to shoot? I don't know," " told the publication. "I just knew I had to take him down."

Once on top of the shooter, whom Fierro said weighs roughly 300 pounds, Fierro noticed the gunman's rifle was out of reach. When trying to grab the weapon, Fierro said spotted another gun — a pistol — that allegedly belonged to the shooter.

"I grabbed the gun out of his hand and just started hitting him in the head, over and over," Fierro said.

He recalled screaming for help, and that's when he said another clubgoer took the rifle and moved it away.

A drag performer also intervened and used her high heels to stomp on the shooter as Fierro said he continued hitting the gunman with the pistol.

By the time authorities arrived, the shooter had stopped moving, which made Fierro afraid that he was dead. The gunman was arrested and hospitalized. He was still in the hospital as of Monday afternoon.

Fierro was bloody himself when police got to the scene, prompting authorities to handcuff him and put him in the back of a police car. He told The Times he was in there for more than an hour, yelling to be let out as he wanted to check on his family.

After leaving the military nearly 10 years ago, Fierro, a Bronze Star recipient, told The Times of that until Saturday night, he thought, "I was done with war."

Authorities showed Club Q co-owner Nic Grzecka a photo of Fierro, and they confirmed that Fierro appeared to be the person who tackled the suspect.

"I don't even know his name," Grzecka told The Times. "I would really like to meet him."

Speaking of his actions with the Washington Post, Fierro said, "I had my whole Colorado Springs family in there. I had to do something: He was not going to kill my family."

He continued, "I just want people to take care of people, the people who are hurt and no longer with us. I still got two of my best friends who are in the hospital. They still need prayers; they still need support."

Fierro has been saluted by authorities and the community for saving "dozens and dozens of lives," Washington Post added.

Matthew Haynes, another co-owner of Club Q, said during a vigil on Sunday night that Fierro, "Stopped the man cold. Everyone else was running away and he ran toward him," per Washington Post. Colorado Springs mayor John Suthers praised Fierro as "a real hero."

Fierro also credited the young clubgoer and the drag queen for helping after he told her of the gunman, "Kick him!" he told Washington Post.

"She kicked him because the other guy was tired," he added of the young man who moved the rifle out of reach.

Fierro's wife Jessica Fierro condemned hate as she shared her take on "horrific series of events" via Atrevida's Facebook page.

"I have struggled with how to address the horrific series of events that has occurred," Jessica began. "My family, friends and I decided to have a fun night out. We went to @clubqcoloradosprings to celebrate another dear friends birthday."

She opened up about the moment shots rang out and said, "It was absolute havoc. It was terrifying.

"Kassy broke her knee as she was running for cover. Our best friends were both shot multiple times. I bruised the right side of my body and Rich injured both his hands, knees and ankle as he apprehended the shooter. He was covered in blood. Everyone is recovering, thankfully. No one. NO ONE should ever have to witness bloodshed like this."

She continued, "With an incredibly heavy and broken heart we lost Raymond, who had been a part of our lives since our daughter was in high school. Raymond was Kassy's boyfriend. We are going to miss him and his bright smile so much. We are going through a lot of emotions as a family and as a brewery. The loss of lives and the injured are in our hearts. We are devastated and torn. We love our #lgbtq community and stand with them."

Ending with a pointed message, Jessica wrote, "This cowardly and despicable act of hate has no room in our lives or business. F--- HATE. It has left us and our community scarred but not broken. Much love to everyone."

Jessica and Richard did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Late Saturday evening, around 11:57 p.m. local time, police received numerous 911 calls about the mass shooting at Club Q, according to Colorado Springs Police Department Lt. Pamela Castro.

Castro said that numerous individuals were transported to local hospitals after the incident. One person, who was injured and treated at a nearby hospital, is in custody, she added.

In a statement on its Facebook page, Club Q said it was "devastated by the senseless attack on our community" and offered condolences to the victims and their families.

"We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack," the statement continued.

Citing court records, The Times reports Aldrich faces five preliminary charges each of murder and bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury. It is not clear at this time whether he has engaged legal representation to comment on his behalf.

To help those impacted by the mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, donate to the Colorado Healing Fund.