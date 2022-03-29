Army Soldier Arrested for Allegedly Raping Louisiana State University Student in Her Dorm Room

Desmond Saine denies sexually assaulting the young woman, whom he met at an off-campus party on March 13

A 22-year-old soldier from Arkansas has been arrested by authorities in Louisiana, where he's accused of raping a college student.

Desmond Saine was taken into custody Thursday on one count of third-degree rape by officers from the Louisiana State University Police Department, PEOPLE confirms through online records.

The alleged rape occurred on March 13 on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge — in the victim's dorm room, reports KATV, citing Saine's arrest report.

Saine was arrested at a training base at Fort Polk in Vernon Parish, according to online arrest logs.

The victim told authorities she had been drinking heavily while attending an off-campus party, KATV reports. She said she met Saine at the party, and that the two exchanged social media information.

After the party, Saine allegedly contacted the victim, asking if they could hang out, according to the warrant, KATV reports. He allegedly went to her dorm room, and at some point, asked the victim if he could kiss her.

According to the police report, she rejected the kiss, reports KATV. She then alleged that Saine removed her clothes and raped her.

Witnesses in the arrest report also said that the victim was "distraught" after the alleged attack, and told them what had happened immediately afterward, according to KATV.

In the police report, Saine denied raping the victim, but did allegedly admit she told him she didn't want to kiss him.

Saine remains in custody and has yet to enter a plea to the sole charge against him. It was unclear Tuesday if he was represented by an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Since the incident, another rape was reported at Louisiana State University, on March 24.

LSU police have been teaching self-defense classes to female students in response to the alleged rapes and the department extended its crisis hotline hours.