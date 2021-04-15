U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jonathan Pentland has been charged with third-degree assault and battery, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department

Army Sgt. Arrested After Viral Video Shows Him Harassing and Shoving Black Man Walking in His Neighborhood

A South Carolina Army sergeant was arrested Wednesday after a viral video surfaced of him confronting a Black man who was walking in his neighborhood.

The video, posted on Facebook Monday, shows Pentland demanding that a Black man leave his neighborhood. As the victim explains that he lives nearby, Pentland continues to tell him to leave and threatens physical violence multiple times.

At one point, Pentland shoves the victim. The video has been shared more than 25,000 times as of Wednesday evening.

Pentland allegedly pushed the victim again after the video ended, which resulted in the victim's phone being knocked from his hand, according to the sheriff's department.

Authorities are not sharing the identity of the Black man at this time, though they did say he is not a juvenile.

On Wednesday, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said during a news conference that the department had been working with the victim's family to determine what happened leading up to the recorded incident.

Deputies were called to the scene on Sunday "at the request of a concerned citizen who reported an altercation was taking place," the sheriff's department said in a press release.

While deputies were on the scene, two other people requested to file incident reports against the victim regarding previous situations that occurred last week, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE.

The department added in a press release, "Those incidents are each being investigated independently. The victim has an underlying medical condition that may explain the behavior exhibited in the alleged incidents. RCSD is actively working to get him the help that he needs in an attempt to divert him from the criminal justice system."

Sheriff Lott referenced the previous alleged incidents during Wednesday's press conference, saying "there was some other things that occurred that really doesn't justify the actions of [Pentland]."

Lott said that Pentland's third-degree assault and battery charge was a result of "the fact that he touched somebody."

If convicted as charged, Pentland faces up to a $500 fine and 30 days in jail, Lott said. It is not clear if Pentland has entered a plea at this time.

An attorney for Pentland could not be immediately identified to comment on his behalf.

Pentland is stationed at Fort Jackson military base. In a statement Wednesday, Commander Brig. Gen. Milford Beagle, Jr. said that officials at the U.S. Department of Justice and Fort Jackson are investigating the matter.

"The leaders at Fort Jackson in no way condone the behavior depicted in the video posted recently," Beagle said. "This action deeply impacts our community--the neighbors in the Summit, the city of Columbia, Richland & Lexington counties, and our Army family."