Ark. Woman Vanishes from Shopping Center Before She's Found Dead — and 2 Teens Are Charged

Two Arkansas teens were arrested Monday in connection with the killing of a 71-year-old woman who went missing after a shopping trip.

Tacori Mackrell, 18, and Robert Lee Smith Jr., 16, face capital murder charges in the slaying of 71-year-old Elvia Fragstein, the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office announced in a press release.

Police say Smith is being charged as an adult.

The teens were arrested on kidnapping and theft of property charges; the capital murder charges were added Wednesday.

Robert Lee Smith Jr. and Tacori Mackrell Faulkner County Sheriff's Office

Police believe Mackrell and Smith kidnapped Fragstein outside a T.J. Maxx at the Conway Commons Shopping center in Conway on July 7, stole her car, killed her and then dumped her body along a road in Jefferson County.

When Fragstein didn’t return home from her shopping excursion, her husband contacted police and reported her missing later that day.

Police discovered video surveillance of Fragstein leaving T.J. Maxx around 3:30 p.m. Her 2013 Silver Honda CRV was also seen on video speeding through the parking lot.

Her body was discovered on July 11. Her car was found burned and abandoned in Pine Bluff, about 80 miles from the shopping center, on July 17.

Mackrell and Smith are being held in the Faulkner County Detention Center.

They are scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

Neither has entered a plea and information about their attorneys was not immediately available.