"We won't ever stop searching," a family friend says about Sydney Sutherland, who went missing Wednesday

Arkansas Woman, 25, Is Missing After Going for a Jog, and Police Find Her Cellphone

Police have located a cellphone belonging to a missing Arkansas woman last seen jogging near her home two days ago, TV station KARK reports.

On Wednesday afternoon, 25-year-old Sydney Sutherland went for a jog near her home in Jackson County, Arkansas, and never returned home, officials say.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“We have a confirmed sighting around 2:30 to 3 p.m. in the afternoon [Wednesday],” Jackson County Sheriff David Lucas said during a press conference Thursday about a UPS driver who spotted her. “She was on foot, walking and jogging.”

Sutherland lived with her boyfriend, the sheriff said, but he said there's "no indication of any problems" in the relationship. “The family situation was fine.”

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

After Sutherland failed to return home, investigators began scouring the area for clues. They were assisted by multiple police agencies, as well as the State Police and FBI. In addition to searching the area by foot, three helicopters have been used to search from the air, Lucas said.

The search ended at about 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning, but investigators returned a few hours later and searched the area again before 8 a.m.

“We’re working every aspect we can think of – from the social media side to the physical side,” Lucas said. “We don’t have any solid leads except for the fact that she was seen between 2:30 and 3 [Wednesday].”

On Thursday, local TV station Fox16 reported investigators found her cellphone about a quarter-mile from her home.

During the press conference, Lucas added that AT&T had been assisting them with the investigation by searching for pings from her phone and Apple Watch.

?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1296597178140569601%7Ctwgr%5E&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wmcactionnews5.com%2F2020%2F08%2F20%2Fsearch-continues-missing-jackson-co-woman-jcso-texas-rumors-not-true%2F

Meanwhile, her friends and family have refused to give up on finding Sutherland.

“Everybody obviously loves her and you can tell by all the people out here looking for her,” her friend Savanna Reynolds told KARK. “We won’t ever stop searching.”

Sutherland is 5’3, with brown eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a white tank top and black shorts.