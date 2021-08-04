Geanee Pike allegedly told police her mother died in late 2020 of natural causes

Ark. Woman Arrested for Living with Mother's Mummified Body, Found Wrapped in Newspaper and Bedding

The search for a missing 72-year-old woman has ended in Arkansas — in her daughter's home in Lincoln.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the mummified body of Gloria Pike was found on Monday, wrapped in newspapers from 2020 and bedding.

Gloria, who had been diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer, hadn't been heard from in over a year, investigators said.

Her brother reported her missing on July 21.

According to police, Gloria's 54-year-old daughter, Geanee Pike, told them her mother wasn't missing, but was with a friend. She could not name the friend, or say where the two were.

Geanee also refused a request from police to search her home and said she did not have access to her mother's bank accounts or credit cards.

When Gloria's bank account records were subpoenaed, authorities found a transaction from July 27, 2021, at the Dollar General in Lincoln.

Detectives recovered store surveillance footage, which allegedly showed Geanee using her mother's check card to make a purchase.

Investigators were granted a search warrant and entered the residence. Gloria's remains were found on a bed in the living room.

According to authorities, Geanee's house was in "deplorable living conditions" with no running water. There were also buckets of human feces and urine throughout the house.

Police say the daughter told them her mother died of natural causes towards late 2020, but that she didn't report it, deciding instead to just cover it up.

Geanee has been charged with financial identity fraud and abuse of a corpse.

She is currently being held without bond and has yet to enter pleas to the charges.