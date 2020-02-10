Shooting Inside Arkansas Walmart Leaves Suspect Dead and 2 Police Officers Wounded

Image zoom kxan/youtube

One suspect is dead and two officers are injured following a shooting inside a Walmart in Arkansas on Monday, according to authorities.

The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. at a Walmart Supercenter located on Deaderick Road in Forrest City, the Forrest City Police Department said in a press conference.

Officers responded to a report of a man inside the store who was making threats and “talking out of his head,” Police Chief Deon Lee said. The shooting broke out shortly after officers arrived on scene to confront the suspect, according to the police.

Two officers — identified as Lieutenant Eric Varner and Detective Eugene Watlington — were injured in the shooting and the individual was killed, Lee said. According to the police chief, neither officers were wearing body armor.

One officer was brought to Regional One Medical Center for emergency surgery, while another was treated and released at a hospital in Forrest City, police said. While the prognosis of the officer in surgery remains unclear, Lee said in the press conference on Monday afternoon that “he’ll be okay.”

No civilians were harmed in the shooting, officials said.

Though authorities did not release the name of the suspect killed during the press conference, citing an ongoing investigation, local news outlets WMC Action News and WHBQ identified the individual as Bobby Gibbs.

Gibbs was arrested in 2012 for gun possession, gun theft and disorderly conduct, according to WMC.

During the press conference, Forrest City Mayor Cedric Williams showed his appreciation to officers for their “heroism and quick response” during the incident.

“Thank you for the response of our officers that this tragic event was not as bad as it could’ve been,” he said. “The quick response of our officers saved a lot of lives today.”

The Arkansas State Police’s criminal investigation division has been requested to assist in the investigation, according to a tweet from the agency.

“A gunman was killed and two local law enforcement officers were wounded inside the store during an exchange of gunfire,” a release from the Arkansas State Police read. “The agents will document and collect all evidence related to the incident. The case file will be presented to the St. Francis County Prosecuting Attorney who will determine whether the use of deadly force by law enforcement officers today was consistent with Arkansas laws.”

A spokesperson for Walmart told PEOPLE the company is aware of the shooting that took place on Monday. The representative said Walmart is working with Forrest City Police Department to assist in their investigation and the store will remain closed until police have released the scene.