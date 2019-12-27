Ark. Teen Allegedly Killed His Mom — and His Dad Is Accused of Helping Him Cover It Up

Image zoom Pulaski County Jail

A 19-year-old Arkansas man has been accused of murdering his mother, and his father allegedly helped him conceal the killing.

PEOPLE confirms Carson Gregory Glover, 19, was charged with capital murder in connection with the death of his mother, Sonya Glover.

The 54-year-old woman’s body was found Saturday on a couch, in a pool of blood.

According to police in Sherwood, Arkansas, William Gregory Glover, Sonya’s husband and Carson’s father, had reported finding her body just before midnight on Saturday.

Glover, 55, was charged Monday with hindering apprehension.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette obtained the arrest reports against both men.

According to the arrest report, William Glover told police he found his wife dead on the couch upon returning to their home. Repeatedly, he allegedly denied knowing anything about her death.

However, a family member played for investigators a voicemail they had allegedly received from William Glover’s phone from an accidental call.

In the recording, William can allegedly be heard yelling at his son.

“‘You killed her, you bastard,'” the arrest report indicates. “Later William is heard asking, ‘Where’s the murder weapon?'”

The paper reports the couple were married 34 years.

Both men remain in the Pulaski County jail without bond.

It was unclear if either had an attorney or had appeared before a judge to enter pleas to the charges they face.

Authorities have not discussed a motive for the slaying.