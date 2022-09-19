Arkansas PE Teacher Allegedly Befriended Teen at Basketball Game, Then Sexually Assaulted Him in Her Office

A middle school PE teacher in Gentry, Ark., has been charged with sexual assault after authorities say that she had an illicit sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student in 2010.

Leah Queen, 44, has been charged with second-degree sexual assault as well as possession of a controlled substance. According to online records, she was arrested last Thursday and bail was set at $50,000. She bonded out of jail on Saturday.

According to an affidavit obtained by the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, the alleged assault happened in 2010. Queen allegedly befriended the teen at a basketball game. He was 17 years old a the time.

Then, according to the affidavit, Queen and the teen "began socializing outside of school hours and communicating through social media" in March 2010.

The affidavit alleges that Queen and the alleged victim began to "engage in deviate sexual activity" during the summer of 2010 — between his junior and senior years of high school. The sexual assault allegedly occurred in Queen's office or in a school bathroom.

According to the affidavit, the alleged victim told police about the sexual relationship last month. The affidavit claims that the teen's parents, Queen's ex-husband and a former colleague of Queen's "corroborated multiple details of the alleged victim's disclosure."

At least one witness claimed to have seen Queen and the student together in a bed. The former colleague reported seeing "disturbing behavior" at the time, the affidavit says, the Democrat-Gazette reports.

Because Arkansas has no statute of limitations for sexual assault involving a minor, Queen can still face charges for her alleged actions from 12 years ago.

Terrie DePoala, the Superintendent of Gentry Public Schools, told CBS-5 that Queen has been suspended from her position. The school district is not aware of any other allegations concerning current students.

Queen has not yet entered a plea. Court records do not reflect an attorney authorized to speak on her behalf.