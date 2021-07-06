It remains unclear how and where Randall Mealer died, but police have said they do not suspect his death was a homicide

Ark. School Band Director Accused of Sexually Assaulting Student Is Found Dead the Day After Arrest

A former Arkansas high school band director was found dead one day after he was charged with 50 counts of sexual assault against his student.

Randall Mealer was found dead on July 3, KDRO and KOLR report.

According to court documents, Mealer allegedly engaged in "sexual intercourse or deviate sexual activity with the victim on at least 50 occasions" during the 2017-2018 school year, the Newton County Times reports. The victim was one of Mealer's students.

Mealer was employed as director of bands for the Harrison School District from 2006 to 2020. Prosecutors are not aware of any other victims.

In a statement to the Times, Superintendent Dr. Stewart Pratt said the district was cooperating with investigators.

"Harrison Schools places highest value on the safety of all students," the statement reads. "We were notified by the Harrison Police Department of their investigation and recent charges regarding Mr. Mealer. The school district is cooperating fully with all agencies involved in the investigation."