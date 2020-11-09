Arkansas Police Chief Quits After Calling for Violence, 'Death' for Democrats He Termed 'Traitors'

An Arkansas police chief who threatened violence against Democrats and called them "traitors" on social media last week resigned from his job and apologized to his town's mayor.

On Friday, the day before Joe Biden clinched his victory over President Donald Trump in the presidential election, Lang Holland, the police chief of rural Marshall, a city of 1,300 in the state's northeast corner, turned to the right-wing social media app Parler to vent.

"Death to all Marxist Democrats," he wrote. "Take no prisoners leave no survivors."

A separate post attributed to Holland on the same app said: "When this is over and Trump is president for 4 more years. Do not go to sleep. Do not forget what these Marxist Democrat bastards have tried to do. When you see one in public get in their face do not give them any peace. Throw water on them in restaurants. Push them off sidewalks. Never let them forget they are traitors and have no right to live in this Republic after what they have done."

The posts swiftly caught the attention of residents and the media, and Holland initially denied authorship when questioned, reports The Kansas City Star.

But after he was confronted Saturday by Marshall Mayor Kevin Elliot, Holland apologized and resigned "effective immediately," Elliot wrote in a letter.

“The City of Marshall condemns the actions of Mr. Holland in his posts to social media,” Elliott wrote. “The Marshall community does not in any way support or condone bullying or threats of violence to anyone of any political persuasion! We condemn it!”

"We are a welcoming community that is humbly working to build a bright future for ALL our citizens, whether they be long-term residents or new arrivals," the letter said. "Any statements to the contrary do NOT reflect the values of Marshall."

Holland earlier protested that the United States would become a "failed communist state" if a mask-wearing mandate from Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson went forward, according to KATV.

Prior to the statements, Holland, a former deputy who assumed the top job two years ago after a career that included being shot in the line of duty, had been lauded by the mayor as the "best police chief that I’ve ever seen,” reported the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

According to KATV, after questions arose about Holland's apparent social media threats, a new profile with his name and photo popped up on Parler, saying, "For the record, THIS is the real chief!" and claiming to be "horrified and disgusted" by the earlier comments that he attributed to "a FAKE profile of me on here."

"I am NOT an ignorant, violent, racist, violent Trump disciple like I have been depicted," wrote the author of the second profile. "I actually lean hard left on most issues BUT I am a professional so my political beliefs would never affect my duty to protect ALL citizens in my jurisdiction."

The post continued: "If I were really as abhorrent and morally bankrupt as the imitators would have you believe, I would have to be a complete imbecile to post such disgusting traits publicly."

Holland could not be reached by phone for comment.

Wrote the mayor, a lifelong resident of the county who has held his office for six years: "His comments in no way reflect the City Government or the People of Marshall, Arkansas."

Trump, 74, has insisted that he won’t personally accept the results of the presidential election and he has said he will mount a series of legal challenges in the states where he lost, such as Nevada and Pennsylvania.