Ark. Man Accused of Murdering Woman in Her Home While He Was Supposed to Be Installing a Satellite Dish

An Arkansas man was arrested this week in connection with the murder of a woman who was found dead in her home.

Dilan Estes, a former satellite television installation technician, is facing a charge of capital murder in the fatal stabbing of 44-year-old Crissy Hayes, who was last seen alive on July 12, 2020, KTVE reports.

Arkansas state police agents believe that Estes, 26, worked in Hayes' trailer home in Banks the day of the killing.

Her body was found on July 13 after friends contacted police because they hadn't heard from her, state police said.

A motive for the slaying is unclear, Bradley County Sheriff Herschel Tillman said, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

"Crissy didn't deserve to die the way she died and no one had the right to take her away and that person or persons is still running free," Hayes' mother Mona Gregory told KTVE in July.

Estes appeared in court Monday and was given no bond, Camden News reported.