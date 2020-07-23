Laykn Petchenik was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital while her sister is in stable but critical condition

Ark. Girl, 3, Dies After Being in Hot Car with Toddler Sister While Mom Allegedly Napped

A 3-year-old Arkansas girl is dead and her 15-month old sister is in critical condition after they were discovered in a hot car while their mother took a nap.

According to a news release from the Arkansas State Police, the girls' mother, 21-year-old Kaylee Petchenik, took a nap on Monday afternoon. When she woke up around 2pm, she discovered that her children were missing. She called police.

"A Booneville police officer who responded to the residence found the children, both unconscious, lying on the car’s back floorboard," the press release says.

"Laykn Petchenik was later pronounced dead at a Booneville hospital," the release continues. "Her body has been transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for purposes of an autopsy. [Her 15-month-old sister] remains hospitalized in Little Rock. She is in stable, but critical condition."

There are no details on how the Petchenik children got into the vehicle. It is unclear whether they entered the car on their own.

Neighbor Matthew Wood told KDRO-TV that Kaylee Petchenik works at night, and had allegedly taken a daytime nap.

"She said she had locked her doors and when she woke up the door was open and the kids were gone," Wood told the station, adding that he was present when the officer found the unresponsive girls.

"We looked down and saw them in the car, but I kind of froze up at the sight,” Wood said. "I’m not going to lie. He opened the door, screamed for EMS and grabbed both of them and rushed them to the hospital."

It's unclear if Kaylee Petchenik will face charges.

"Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division are leading the investigation and will submit a case file to the Logan County prosecuting attorney for consideration," authorities said in the statement.