Dad Allegedly Smothered His Baby Daughter — Then Tried to Revive Her by Shocking Her with Cord

A 19-year-old Arkansas father was accused of smothering his newborn baby to death, according to multiple reports.

Tyler Buchanan was charged with one count of capital murder, according to online court records. The father is currently being held in the Crawford County Detention Center on a $1 million bond, jail officials confirm to PEOPLE.

On June 12, Buchanan wanted to sleep but his 2-month-old daughter was screaming, according to an affidavit obtained by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. He allegedly confessed to holding his daughter’s head against his shoulder to stop her from breathing, according to the affidavit, which also alleges he told police he knew his actions were wrong.

The incident took place at 2 a.m., according to the affidavit, but police allege help was not summoned until about 9 a.m. after the baby’s mother woke up and noticed the baby was no longer breathing and subsequently called 911.

Tyler Buchanan Crawford County Sheriff's Office

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

When medical officials arrived to their Van Buren home, Buchanan told authorities that the baby woke up at 5:30 a.m. and he gave her a bottle so she would go back to sleep, according to the affidavit.

When Buchanan discovered the baby not breathing, he allegedly said he cut off the end of an extension cord and attempted to use it to shock her back to life, states the affidavit.

A neighbor tells local TV station KFSM that Buchanan appeared to be a proud father.

“He loved the baby,” and called her “a gift baby, an advanced baby,” Tricia Dewberry told the station. She added that Buchanan “showed the baby off and let me play [with] and hold the baby.”

It was unclear from online records whether Buchanan has entered a plea or obtained an attorney. Attempts to reach the prosecuting attorney were unsuccessful.