Arkansas Couple Arrested After Man Saws Off His Own Leg in Front of 5-Year-Old Daughter

Shannon Cox, 48, of Boone County, Arkansas allegedly claimed he was Jesus and Satan as he got "verbally abusive" with his wife Sandy Cox, 30, before amputating his leg in front of their 5-year-old daughter

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 15, 2022 10:32 PM
Shannon Cox amputated his own leg in front of his daughter where as her mother, Sandy Cox left her child with him ( Boone County Sheriffs office)
Photo: Boone County Sheriffs office

Grisly details have emerged in the case of an Arkansas couple who are both charged with first-degree felony endangerment of a minor.

According to an affidavit filed in the Circuit Court of Boone County, which was obtained by PEOPLE, Shannon Cox, 48, was arrested early last month after he used a chop saw to cut off his own leg in front of his 5-year-old daughter, after her mother Sandy Cox, 30, left her at home.

On Tuesday, Aug. 2, Boone County Sheriff's officers responded to reports of a man with an amputated leg, when they found Cox lying naked in front of a residence with his leg missing. He was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

His wife Sandy was not at home at the time, but told police her husband was "acting odd all day long" but he "never touched her" and "was only being verbally abusive," according to the affidavit.

"Sandy said he was telling her that he was Jesus Christ and that she needed to get right with the lord. Sandy said he then became violent towards her and said he was Satan," the affidavit reads. "He told Sandy that he was going to twist her head off and continued to make verbal threats."

Sandy then left the residence at around 8:15 p.m. because she "was scared Shannon would kill her" and went to stay with a friend, leaving their daughter at home, the affidavit continues.

"When I asked Sandy why she didn't take her daughter with her, she said she was worried about Shannon killing her and wasn't worried about her daughter," wrote Corporal Jason Brisco.

Their daughter, who was interviewed at a child advocacy center, confirmed she was present at the time her father amputated his leg. She still appeared to be in a state of shock and it was recommended she undergo counseling before further interview attempts.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up forPEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Shannon and Sandy have both been released on a $10,000 bond and are scheduled to return to court in mid-October, according to KRON 4.

It was not immediately clear if the couple had engaged legal representation to comment on their behalf.

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

If you or someone you know needs mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

Related Articles
Police work along a stretch of beach at Coney Island which is now a crime scene after a mother is suspected of drowning her children in the ocean on September 12, 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Three children were found unconscious on the beach near the Coney Island boardwalk early Monday morning. Detectives were trying to question the mother at the local police precinct house after she was picked up two miles down the boardwalk.
Brooklyn Mother Charged with Murder for Allegedly Drowning Her 3 Children Near Coney Island
Sykea Patton
Ex-Boyfriend Allegedly Kills Pa. Mom Walking Her Twin 5-Year-Old Sons Home From School
US actor Johnny Depp testifies during his defamation trial in the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on April 19, 2022. - Depp is suing ex-wife Amber Heard for libel after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a public figure representing domestic abuse.
Johnny Depp Says His Mom Was 'Violent' During His Childhood: 'Tried to Stay Out of the Line of Fire'
Shereena Ann Byington Webster
Texas Mom's Body Discovered by Her 5-Year-Old Daughter; Ex-Boyfriend Charged With Murder
Mason Dominguez
Exclusive New Details on How a Captive Nevada Mother Hid the Sticky Notes That Saved Lives
Los Angeles, California, USA - May 15, 2021: Cordon tape secures the scene of an LAPD incident.
Calif. Father Arrested After 5-Year-Old Boy Found Unconscious in Bathtub Dies: Police
Amanda Crews Murder
Man Pleads Guilty to Killing His Doctor Ex-Girlfriend, Mom, 6-Month-Old Daughter and 2 Other Children
geoff paschel
Reality Stars Who've Faced Jail Time
Elijah Lewis
Mom Who Allegedly Called 5-Year-Old Son the 'Next Ted Bundy' Charged with His Murder
Johnny Depp, Betty Sue Palmer
Johnny Depp's Sister Testifies That Mom Physically Abused Them: We Vowed 'Never' to 'Repeat' That
Amber Christine Chapman, 35
Florida Babysitter Allegedly Put 4-Year-Old Boy in Dryer, Child Says He Went 'Round and Round'
Victor Marke and actress Zara Marke, arrive at Nottingham Crown Court, April 28 2022
'Doctor Strange' Actress Zara Phythian and Husband Accused of Having Sex with 13-Year-Old: Reports
Shannon Marie O’Connor
Calif. Mom Accused of Throwing Secret Alcohol-Filled Parties for Teens and Watching Them Have Sex
https://www.facebook.com/luvinmiself.ladonia/photos Ladonia Patrice Boggs (Ladonia Nuthinlikeme Boggs)
D.C. Mom Who Said She Threw Away Infant Son's Body Allegedly Stabbed to Death by Baby's Father
Elijah Lewis
'I Have No Connection with This Child': Inside Mom's Disturbing Statements Before Elijah Lewis' Death 
Josh Duggar mugshot
Josh Duggar Seen Smiling in New Mugshot After Being Convicted of Possessing, Receiving Child Porn