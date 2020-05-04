Jordan Roberts, 11, was shot by Brent Martin who was later killed in a shootout with police

'Loving Kid,' 11, Is Taken Hostage and Killed by Man Who Lived with Him in Arkansas Home

An 11-year-old boy from Little Rock, Arkansas, was fatally shot by a man holding him hostage on Friday night — and police later killed the man in a shootout.

Jordan Roberts, 11, was taken hostage by 32-year-old Brent Martin on Friday. Police learned about the kidnapping when Jordan's mother, Maranda Alford, arrived at the police station to say that her son had been taken hostage at their home.

Police rushed to the scene, where they heard gunfire from inside the house. When they entered the home, they got into a confrontation with Martin. Two officers fired at Martin, killing him at the scene.

According to an incident report obtained by the Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette, Jordan was rushed to Arkansas Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"It's with great sadness that we announce that our victim, 11-year-old Jordan Roberts, passed away from his injuries suffered at the hands of our suspect," Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey said at a news conference Saturday. "So, I want to ask that we keep Jordan's family in our thoughts and prayers."

Humphrey told reporters that there will be an internal investigation on the shooting of Martin — but he maintains that the veteran officers had to make a split-second decision about what to do. After shooting Martin, the officers administered CPR to the boy.

"With everything going on, their main focus was to save the life of this child," Humphrey said in the press conference. "This was an imminent situation, and it happened only in a matter of seconds."

Martin lived at the home with Jordan and his mother, the incident report says. Police are investigating the nature of the relationship between Martin and Jordan's mother.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to raise money for Jordan's funeral.

"Jordan was shot and killed by a psycho step dad he thought loved him," the family said on the GoFundMe. "Jordan was a loving kid who loved to play video games and basketball and enjoyed his family and friends. His life was taken way too soon."