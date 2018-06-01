Baby Girl Is Found Dead in a Dryer — and Her Mom Is Charged with Murder

A 25-year-old Arkansas woman faces murder and abuse of a corpse charges after her infant daughter’s dead body was found Tuesday inside a clothes dryer.

A statement from the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office confirms that Tyra Neal was arrested after deputies found the infant dead at a mobile home in Pitts around 2:30 p.m.

The victim, named Caseleigh, was only one month old.

The cause of death was determined to be “thermal injuries” — meaning the child died from severe burns.

The body was discovered by the baby’s father, who was initially detained along with Neal, but was released soon after with no criminal charges.

Neal has not entered pleas to the charges against her, and remains in custody on $1 million cash bond.

PEOPLE was unable to reach her attorney for comment.

WREG spoke to neighbors who were appalled by the news.

“I’m shocked, like, how could you do that to a baby?” asked Ashtyn Hayse. “That’s sad.”

The station also spoke to family members who said Neal has four other children.