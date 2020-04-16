Ark. Mom and 2-Year-Old Son Were Fatally Shot in 2018 — and Woman Was Just Arrested

Image zoom Little Rock Police Department

A 23-year-old Arkansas woman and her 2-year-old son were murdered in 2018 – and now police have arrested their alleged killer.

On Dec. 27, 2018, at about 7:30 a.m., Ja’Mika Lewis and her young son Ja’shun Watson were found lying in the parking lot of an apartment complex, dead of apparent gunshot wounds, local station KATV reports.

Police also found an infant in a car next to the area where the slain mother and son were discovered, the outlet reports.

The infant was taken to a local hospital to be examined. The identity of the baby is unclear.

“Whoever harmed my babies took two precious lives from me,” Pamela Lewis, Jamika’s mother, told KATV at the time.

“The truth is going to prevail,” she told the outlet. “You can run, but you can’t hide because we serve a mighty God.”

On Tuesday, Little Rock police announced that the U.S. Marshals Service had arrested Jalisa Jenkins, 28, and charged her in connection with the shooting deaths.

Image zoom Jalisa Jenkins Pulaski County Sheriff's Office

“Homicide Detectives have persistently worked to bring closure for Ja’Mika, Ja’Shun, and their family. Recently arrest warrants were issued for Jalisa Jenkins for Capital Murder and Murder in the First Degree. Today she was served with those warrants by the US Marshals Service.”

Jenkins is charged with capital murder and first-degree murder.

Jenkins is being held in the Pulaski County jail.

It is unclear at this time why Jenkins allegedly shot Lewis and her son.

Jenkins has not entered a plea and it is unknown whether she has retained an attorney who can speak on her behalf.