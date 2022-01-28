Ark. Man Charged with Murder for Allegedly Punching Girlfriend's Baby's Chest, Causing Heart Laceration

An Arkansas man has been charged with murder after police say he beat his girlfriend's 1-year-old child to death.

Jared Lee Ball, 32, was taken into custody on Wednesday. PEOPLE confirms that he has been charged with the first-degree murder of a child under the age of 14 and also faces charges of domestic battery, drug possession, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

In an arrest affidavit filed with the court, a Sebastian County detective says that he was called to the home on a call regarding an unresponsive child. The first officer on the scene wrote that he found Ball "in extreme distress" and added that two other children, ages 5 and 3, were present.

The filing, which was first obtained by KNWA/Fox24, states that the baby's ribcage was covered with blue bruises. Authorities say that the injuries "were consistent with the violent shaking that occurred on January 19."

According to the Medical Examiner's report, "There was at least one forceful blow to the front of the chest which caused a laceration of the heart and hemorrhage into the pericardial sac. This was the injury primarily responsible for death."

The Medical Examiner also stated that the child's death could not have happened accidentally and that the other children in the home would have been incapable of causing the injuries. The baby's death has been classified as a homicide.

The arrest report, which was also obtained by 40/29 News, alleged that Ball's girlfriend spoke to police, saying that Ball had been abusive towards her.