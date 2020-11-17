Chris Coiner says his son has been asking for his dog for two days

Ark. Investigator Goes to Wrong House While Looking for Sex Offender and Fatally Shoots Child's Dog

A family in Arkansas is mourning after an investigator with the sheriff's office shot their dog after going to the wrong house.

On Monday afternoon, Faulkner County Sheriff's Office investigator James Freeman went to an address for a compliance check on a registered sex offender. Upon arrival, Freeman was told that the sex offender lived next door, Sheriff Tim Ryals said in a statement.

In his statement, Ryals said Freeman originally went to “the property listed as the subject’s address” but “there are several mobile homes at [that address] that are not distinguishable by letter or number.”

Freeman then went to the home of Chris Coiner, whose dog began barking at Freeman. That's when Freeman shot the dog.

"I was livid, I was livid with feelings and he didn’t care one bit," Coiner told Fox16. "He did not make any attempt to get away from it, he didn’t make any attempt to get back in his vehicle, all he did was shoot the dog because he was barking at him."

Ryals said the dog didn't listen when Freeman told him to "get back" and instead cornered Freeman so his back was against the mobile home. Freeman had "no way to escape the dog," who reportedly lunged at him, and therefore the investigator shot him, according to the sheriff's office.

Coiner recorded part of the incident on his phone, uploading it to Facebook.

"My son has been calling for his best friend Clide all day long for two days," Coiner captioned a series of photos of the beloved pet.

“If you’re at the address that you’re serving a warrant at, I could see using force to be there. But, if you know you’re not at the address on the warrant, there is no reason to use any force for any reason," he said, Fox16 reports.

Coiner said his dog had never bitten anyone. But according to the sheriff's office, during their investigation, authorities spoke to multiple witnesses who claimed the dog had a history of acting aggressively towards humans.