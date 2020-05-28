It's unclear how long India Martin was dead for before she was found

4-Year-Old S.C. Girl with Special Needs Is Found Dead in Dresser Drawer, as Mom, Boyfriend Charged

A South Carolina mother and her boyfriend are accused of murdering her 4-year-old daughter with special needs after her body was found stuffed in their bedroom dresser drawer.

On the evening of May 26, authorities conducted an investigation into the welfare of a 4-year-old disabled girl with special needs, Rock Hill Police Detective Keenan McCrorey said in court on Wednesday, the Rock Hill Herald reports.

The girl was identified as India Martin. Her mother, Jackleen Elizabeth Mullen, 23, allegedly told officers her daughter was in North Carolina visiting family members. However, when officers contacted the family, they said that India was not with them.

The child's body was later found by police, allegedly stuffed inside a dresser drawer in the bedroom Mullen shared with her live-in boyfriend, Audrevious Jarrell Williams, 26. It's unclear when India died, but McCrorey said she showed signs of abuse and respiratory distress.

Both Mullen and Williams were charged on Wednesday with homicide by child abuse or neglect. McCrorey said in court that Mullen "showed no emotion" when police questioned her about her daughter, or when they found her body.

Mullen and Williams were both forbidden from having contact with their other children: a 1-year-old child they have together, as well as Mullen's 4-year-old and Williams' 7-year-old, according to the Herald.

This is not the first time Mullen has been accused of hurting her child. In 2017, she pleaded guilty to felony child neglect after giving birth to a child who tested positive for cocaine.