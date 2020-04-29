Nadine Chavez, Mercedes Gomez, Christina Gomez and Melissa Servin were taken into custody in connection with the death of Melissa Valenzuela

Ariz. Mom Was Seen 'Screaming for Help' Before Being Found Dead — as 4 Women Are Arrested

Four Arizona women have been arrested in connection with the death of a missing mom of three.

“It is still an active ongoing investigation and nobody has been charged with murder,” Mesa Police Department detective Jason Flam tells PEOPLE.

On Friday, Nadine Chavez, Mercedes Gomez, Christina Gomez and Melissa Servin were taken into custody and face felony kidnapping charges after the body of 34-year-old Melissa Valenzuela, who went missing from her Mesa home on March 17, was found.

Police have ruled her death a homicide. It is unclear how Valenzuela died, but according to a police probable cause affidavit obtained by PEOPLE, a blunt instrument was used in her death.

Bail was set at $50,000. All four women are still in custody and have yet to enter a plea. Attorney information for them was not immediately available.

According to the probable cause statement, the four women were seen arguing with a woman matching Valenzuela’s description on March 17, the last day Valenzuela was seen before she disappeared.

One witness allegedly told police they saw Chavez, Christina Gomez, Servin and other unknown females “pushing or dragging the female victim, who was screaming for help and for someone to call 911” into Chavez’s Phoenix residence, according to the police statement.

“The witness said someone from the group covered the victim’s mouth and they forced the victim into the resident,” the statement alleges.

The following day, the witness allegedly saw Chavez, Christina Gomez and Melissa Servin clean up the front of the residence.

Chavez’s brother told police he dropped by his sister’s home on the evening of March 17 and morning of March 18 and found “blood in the bathroom of the residence and missing floor time,” the statement alleges.

He told police that he asked his sister what happened — and she allegedly told him that Mercedes Gomez and Christina Gomez came to her house with a “third female,” fought with her and killed her then took her body away, the brother said.

According to the statement, Chavez’s brother said that a few days later, his sister showed him a newspaper article about a missing Mesa woman and allegedly “inferred to him that was the female who was killed at the residence.”

Police later found blood in the bathroom of the Phoenix residence.