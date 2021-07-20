Police have no suspects in the shooting death of Destiny McClain

'Kind-Hearted' Ariz. Woman, 23, Is Killed as Innocent Bystander at Food Truck After Night Out

Phoenix police are looking for a suspect or suspects responsible for the death of a woman who was fatally shot at a food truck.

Destiny McClain, 23, was ordering food at around 3:30 a.m. Sunday when she was hit by a stray bullet.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Police don't know where the gunfire came from.

"Initially we thought it was a vehicle but now we can't even substantiate where that gunfire came from," Phoenix Police Department Sgt. Mercedes Fortune tells PEOPLE. "It could have been a vehicle or someone shooting in the area. We just don't know."

Fortune says investigators don't believe that McClain was targeted.

"It was not like Destiny was involved in anything, truly," she says. "She just happened to be in line waiting for food at a food truck next to these other businesses."

No one else was injured.

McClain was transported to a local hospital where she died.

McClain's mother said her daughter had only gone out twice in a year and was out supporting a friend going through a divorce.

"I don't know how to feel, I don't know what to think. It just doesn't make sense to me," McClain's mother Brenda Gilliam-Miller told 12News.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Gilliam-Miller described her daughter as a "goofball" who loved Disney and Winnie the Pooh.

"This girl would just sing off-key intentionally," she told 12News.

"I don't want my baby to be a statistic," she said. "I want people to know my child was and she didn't deserve this. She was kind-hearted she loved everybody. She was very nurturing."

Fortune says police are hoping the public will help them find out what happened.

"We are hoping that if anybody saw anything that early morning, or if they have surveillance cameras or anything that can provide some leads or tips into where the gunfire came from, it would be very beneficial to this case," she says.