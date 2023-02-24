Arizona Woman Charged with Murder After Marine Dies of Overdose While Serving in California

An Arizona woman is under arrest after she allegedly provided drugs to a Marine who died of an overdose in 2021.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, Marshall Luppke, 22, died on March 14, 2021, in his home in Yucca Valley which is located near the Twentynine Palms base where he served.

An autopsy was completed and the investigation was presented to the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office and murder charges were filed, according to a press release.

The Sheriff's Department said investigators identified 47-year-old Alicia Hegarty, of Sierra Vista, Arizona, as the person who gave the drugs to Luppke. She was arrested by U.S. Marshals.

Hegarty was arrested on Thursday, according to the press release. She is being held in an Arizona jail on $1 million bail and will be extradited to San Bernardino County to face murder charges.

It's unclear if Hegarty has an attorney who can comment on her behalf.

Authorities did not say what kind of drug caused the overdose but said that a growing number of overdose deaths led to the creation of a pilot program meant to target traffickers who produce counterfeit pharmaceutical pills containing fentanyl and put fentanyl in drugs like cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine, the press release states.

"Due to this trend, we are seeing an unprecedented rise in drug overdose deaths in San Bernardino County and across the country especially with our youth," The San Bernardino Sheriff's Department said.

Luppke was born in Rapid City, S.D., in 1999 and "was proudly serving his country in the U.S. Marine Corps," according to an obituary.

During a 2021 service for Luppke shared on Facebook, he was remembered as a leader who helped others.

"Teamwork, leading, mentoring and making whatever needed to be done less of a struggle seemed to be Marshall's contribution to all who knew him," according to a eulogy.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Gangs/Narcotics Division. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.