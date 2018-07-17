17-Year Old Az. Girl Goes Missing After She Was Heard Screaming — and Boyfriend, 24, Is Suspect

Authorities are searching for a 17-year-old Arizona girl who was last heard from when her brother heard her screaming last Friday afternoon, according to a news release from Phoenix police.

The brother of Rosa Garcia-Acosta then spotted a grayish white SUV-type vehicle driving away from their family’s house, according to the release.

Four days later, authorities continue to believe that Garcia-Acosta, whom they describe as an “endangered juvenile,” was abducted and may be headed to Mexico in the company of 24-year-old Luis Fernando Morales, according to a police news release.

“The suspect is her boyfriend,” Phoenix police spokesman Sgt. Armando Carbajal tells PEOPLE.

“There is a history of controlling behavior on the part of Luis,” police said in a statement.

Morales, at 6-foot-4-inches and 265 pounds, stands almost a foot taller than Garcia-Acosta and is twice as heavy. Authorities say the teen girl is 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighs 130 lbs. and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen at the family’s residence near 75th Avenue and Camelback Road in Phoenix.

Police asking for the public’s help urge anyone with information regarding the couple’s whereabouts to call the Phoenix department’s Missing Persons Unit at 602-534-2121.