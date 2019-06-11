Ariz. Teacher Who Texted 6th-Grade Boy 'I Want You Every Day' Pleads Guilty to Molesting Him

An Arizona sixth-grade teacher admitted to having an ongoing sexual relationship with a 13-year-old boy in her class.

Brittany Zamora pleaded guilty to sexual conduct with a minor, molestation of a child and public sexual indecency, according to online court records.

She was arrested in March 2018 after the boy’s parents contacted authorities.

The victim’s stepmother told police that she noticed that the boy was acting suspiciously and wanting to shut his door at night. She said she installed a parental monitoring app called “Sentry” on his phone and subsequently began getting alerts about inappropriate texts, so she confronted the boy. He admitted having sex with Zamora, according to the police reports.

According to court records, Brittany Zamora, a 27-year-old instructor at Las Brisas Academy, sent several sexually-charged texts to the sixth grader.

In one exchange, the boy texted Zamora, saying that he wanted to have sex with her. “I know baby!” she responded, according to court records. “I want you every day with no time limit.”

In another exchange, she texted him that “If I could quit my job and [have sex with] you all day long, I would.”

Police also say Zamora sent the boy naked photos and at least one picture of herself in lingerie.

Brittany Zamora Maricopa County Sheriff's Office

The classroom where the alleged abuse happened Goodyear Police Department

The sexual relationship soon became more daring.

Police say Zamora played an educational video during one of her classes, according to documents first obtained by the Arizona Republic. While the video played, police say that Zamora and the victim sexually fondled each other in the back of the classroom.

According to police interviews, the victim and his friend stayed after school at Las Brisas Academy one day to prepare for a talent show. When the two boys were alone with Zamora in her classroom, they told police Zamora began kissing the 13-year-old, and asked his friend to stay in the room and be a lookout before they had sex.

“They were just doing it,” the friend told police, according to the newly-released records. “It was very uncomfortable.”

Zamora surrendered her state teaching certificate last December. She was initially charged with two counts of molestation of a child, one count of furnishing harmful material and nine counts of sexual conduct with a minor. Under the plea agreement, she could spend up to 12 years in prison.

According to online records, Zamora will be sentenced on July 12. Her attorney did not immediately return a message for comment.