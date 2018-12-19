Teacher Accused of Sex With Boy, 13, Allegedly Lured Him in Class Chatroom: 'OMG, I Love You'

An Arizona sixth-grade teacher accused of sexually abusing a 13-year-old boy allegedly texted him for several days because she was “bored,” newly released police reports show.

Police allege Brittany Zamora, 27, had an ongoing relationship with her student at Las Brisas Academy in Goodyear.

The police reports, first obtained by KPNX, allege Zamora set up a class chatroom called “Class Craft.” The alleged victim told police that Zamora announced that she wasn’t going to be at school, so she asked her students to text her because she would be “bored.”

At some point, the texts between Zamora and the boy allegedly became more flirty. “OMG, I love you,” she allegedly wrote. In another text, police allege she wrote “Omg lol you’re so cute baby. I wish you could’ve stayed after with me.”

The abuse came to the attention of authorities after the parents found explicit texts — including naked photos — on their son’s phone, police allege.

The alleged victim’s stepmother told police that she noticed that the boy was acting suspicious and wanting to shut his door at night. She said she installed a parental monitoring app called “Sentry” on his phone. The stepmother said that she began to receive alerts about inappropriate texts, so she confronted the boy. He allegedly admitted having sex with Zamora, according to the police reports.

Zamora was arrested in March and has been charged with two counts of molestation of a child, one count of furnishing harmful material and nine counts of sexual conduct with a minor.

During her initial court appearance, Zamora asked the judge to be lenient with bond. According to a video of the appearance obtained by PEOPLE, she told the judge she “would love to go home to my husband.”

She has pleaded not guilty to the charges, and has been released from jail on $250,000 bond. An attorney for Zamora did not return PEOPLE’s call for comment.