"At this point, there are still more questions than answers," the girls' father wrote on a GoFundMe page

Ariz. Sisters, 9 and 4, Found Dead in Their Beds, Mom Suspected of Killing Them

An Arizona mother has been named a suspect in her two daughters' murders after they were found dead in a bed.

On Sept. 8, shortly before 6 p.m., Phoenix police received a 911 call from a father reporting that his two daughters were dead, Sgt. Andy Williams said during a press briefing at the scene. Upon arrival, officers found the girls' bodies in a bed and their mother with self-inflicted stab wounds to her upper body.

The girls showed no obvious sign of trauma. Their cause and manner of death remains unknown.

Their father was initially detained but released after cooperating with police.

The girls have since been identified as 9-year-old Aleyah and her little sister, 4-year-old Royal McIntyre, the Arizona Republic, KSAZ and AZFamily.com report.

"Unfortunately, I came home to a devastating situation where my daughters were deceased and their mother critically injured. At this point, there are still more questions than answers. I know you all want to know the story as do I," the girls' father, Michael Coleman, wrote on a GoFundMe page.

"I'm turning to a GoFundMe in hopes in giving my innocent daughters a proper burial. I swallow my pride and leave myself with the common man in asking for help. At this point, I'm unsure of what to do or how to proceed. I know my situation has been publicly announced, I thank everyone for their compassion and interest as I continue to strive to get all the answers even for myself at this point. Thank you for your consideration, prayers and well wishes. God Bless you all."

The girls' mother, who has not been identified, remains hospitalized in stable condition. She is currently the sole suspect in her daughters' deaths, according to Arizona Republic.