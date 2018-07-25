Ariz. Dad Allegedly Murdered in His Home by A/C Repairman — with His Teen Sons Nearby

Police in Surprise, Arizona, have charged a 26-year-old repairman with murdering a 41-year-old in the home where he had been hired to make repairs to the central air conditioning, PEOPLE confirms.

Frank Pineda was killed on Friday around 3 p.m. inside his home.

The suspect, Robert Moore, was detained at the scene after calling police to report the shooting. Pineda was transported to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

While detectives have yet to release a precise motive for the killing or detail what happened before, authorities are confirming Pineda and Moore were involved in “an altercation” just prior to the shooting.

An official cause of death remains outstanding, but investigators are handling it like a murder.

Pineda’s relatives, speaking with the Arizona Republic, said Moore had gone to Pineda’s house to work on the air conditioning and that two of Pineda’s sons, 14 and 15, were home at the time. He leaves behind a wife and seven children, ages 13 to 24, according to the paper.

Robert Moore Surprise Police Department

“We’ve cried yesterday all day,” brother Marco Pineda told the Republic. “We’re done crying. I want justice for my younger brother.”

Said nephew Isaac Pineda: “None of us ever expected something like this would happen to Frank. He was always cool with everyone he met and knew.”

Police say Moore, who works as a repairman for Arrowhead Aire, “has been cooperative with investigators throughout the process.”

PEOPLE was unable to reach Arrowhead Aire for comment on Wednesday.

Moore has not entered a plea to the second-degree homicide charge he faces. He remains in police custody without bail and does not have an attorney yet.

A GoFundMe page has been created in support of Frank Pineda’s seven children.