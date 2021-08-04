Victor Zamora, 40, was charged with 15 counts of sexual misconduct with a minor and is being held on $1 million bond

Ariz. Principal Accused of Sex Acts with 3 Students After Taking New Recruit Out for Dinner

A Mesa, Ariz., charter school principal was charged with multiple counts of sexual misconduct that involved at least three students, according to multiple reports.

The Chandler Police Department began investigating Victor Zamora, 40, after a 16-year-old said Zamora attempted to recruit him to the school where he worked, according to court documents obtained by TV station Fox 10.

"The first incident happened in April, after the victim and Zamora had dinner," the station reported. "Investigators say a second incident involving the 16-year-old victim happened a month later, and it took place at Zamora's office in Mesa."

Zamora was arrested on July 22 and is currently being held at the Maricopa County Jail on a $1 million bond, according to the azfamily.com website.

He was charged with 15 counts of sexual misconduct with a minor. The website states that police recommended Zamora not be released because he's a citizen of Mexico whose visa expired in 2019.

Chandler Police Sgt. Jason McClimans told the East Valley Tribune that their investigation started on June 29 and an arraignment is scheduled for August 10.

In arrest documents obtained by the Tribune, "Zamora acknowledged/admitted that he engaged in the numerous sex acts disclosed by the victim when the victim was 16 years of age."

Zamora, who worked at the Legacy Academy, allegedly told police he also performed "numerous sex acts" with two other victims.

"Zamora was a teacher and principal at the school and therefore in a position of trust," McClimans said in a statement. "Zamora was also active as a youth leader in various religious communities in the East Valley."

Additional victims are asked to call the Chandler Police at 480-782-4130, Mesa Police Department at 480-644-2211 or the Gilbert Police Department at 480-503-6500.