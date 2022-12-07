Arizona Polygamist Leader Had More Than 20 Wives, Including His Own Child, FBI Says

One of Samuel Rappylee Bateman's alleged wives was his 9-year-old daughter, according to an FBI affidavit

By Laura Barcella
Published on December 7, 2022 12:48 PM
This undated photo provided by the Coconino County Sheriff's Office shows Samuel Bateman, who faces state child abuse charges, and federal charges of tampering with evidence
Photo: Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock

A leader of a polygamist cult-like offshoot of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints allegedly had more than 20 wives, multiple news outlets report, with a number of them being minors, according to an FBI affidavit filed in the Eastern District of Washington.

Samuel Rappylee Bateman, 46, allegedly counted children as some of his wives, the affidavit — which was obtained by the Washington Post — states, including at least one of his own daughters.

He allegedly engaged in "group sex" with some of the girls, including watching other men sexually abuse and assault girls as young as 12, the FBI affidavit states, the Washington Post reports.

Officials removed a number of underage girls, ranging in age from 11 to 16, from Bateman's Arizona home earlier this year, the Salt Lake Tribune reports. The girls were moved to state DCS custody and placed in various group homes. However, eight girls subsequently vanished from the homes, the Salt Lake Tribune reports. They were found outside a Spokane, Wash., Airbnb last week. Their current whereabouts are unclear.

One woman who worked to help Bateman's followers escape the sect allegedly told investigators that, on one instance in 2020, Bateman arrived at her home in an SUV full of young female followers he introduced as his wives — including a girl around nine years old, per the Washington Post.

Bateman was also allegedly audio-recorded saying God had instructed him to "give the most precious thing he has, his girls' virtue," to a handful of adult men while he watched, according to an FBI affidavit, the Salt Lake Tribune reports. He also allegedly said, "God will fix their bodies and put the membrane back in their body. I've never had more confidence in doing his will. It's all out of love."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Bateman was raised in the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints — a polygamist branch of the mainstream Church — but eventually started his own sect, reports say.

He allegedly began exploring polygamy in 2019, per multiple outlets. That year, while riding in a car with his 14-year-old daughter, Bateman allegedly told her he wanted to have a child with her and make her his wife, the FBI affidavit reportedly says. He also allegedly gave her $50 and a bag of Doritos at the time — both of which reportedly seemed like "bribes" to the girl.

The teen, scared by what her father had said — later told investigators about the alleged car conversation. Bateman's then-wife took the girl from the home shortly thereafter and filed a restraining order against her husband.

Bateman has been in jail since September, when FBI agents raided his Arizona home looking for evidence of marriages or sex between children and adults, according to the Salt Lake Tribune, which reviewed that arrest warrant.

The religious leader has been charged with 3 counts of child abuse in Arizona. He's separately charged with destroying evidence after he allegedly deleted some electronic communications from his cell phone. There are reportedly no sexual abuse charges against him at this time.

It is unclear whether he has entered a plea to the charges against him, and lawyers for Bateman could not immediately be reached.

Related Articles
Arabella McCormack https://www.sdsheriff.gov/Home/Components/News/News/1613/16
11-Year-Old California Girl Who Was Allegedly Tortured and Murdered Weighed 48 Lbs.
Shanteari Weems, James Weems Jr.
Md. Woman Pleads Guilty to Shooting Ex-Cop Husband Over Allegations He Molested Children at Her Daycare
plague deaths
Wisconsin Nurse Accused of Amputating Patient's Foot Without Permission to Use at Taxidermy Shop
John Kraft, Pa. Dad Buried Daughter Alive
Pennsylvania Man Accused of Burying 6-Year-Old Girl Alive: 'Barbaric Situation'
Aitana Aguilar
Utah Babysitter Claimed Infant Stopped Breathing in Crib. Then She Was Charged with Murder
Chandler Cardente
R.I. Man Accused of Sexually Abusing 12-Year-Old Girl, Then Offering Fellow Inmate $200 to Kill Her
Lyberdee Cisneros
Man Claimed Girlfriend Shot Herself. Then He Was Arrested and Allegedly Told Cop, 'I Will Shoot You Too'
Shannon Cox amputated his own leg in front of his daughter where as her mother, Sandy Cox left her child with him ( Boone County Sheriffs office)
Arkansas Couple Arrested After Man Saws Off His Own Leg in Front of 5-Year-Old Daughter
Diego Ramon Calzada-Russette and Jamie Rae Wilson
Minn. Teens Face Child Abuse Charges After 2 Children Are Discovered with Cigarette Burns, Bruising
CHICAGO, IL - MARCH 22: Singer R. Kelly appears in court for a hearing to request that he be allowed to travel to Dubai at the Leighton Criminal Court Building on March 22, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. R. Kelly appeared before a judge to request permission to travel to Dubai to perform in concerts. (Photo by E. Jason Wambsgans-Pool/Getty Images)
R. Kelly Found Guilty on Six Counts in Child Pornography Trial
This undated photo released by Hayward Police Department shows missing juvenile, Sophia Mason, 8-years-old. A child's body was found inside a home in Central California during the search for the missing 8-year-old girl, authorities said. Investigators discovered the body Friday, March 11, 2022, while serving a search warrant at a home in Merced, Calif., the city's police department said in a statement.
California Man Arrested Following Months-Long Search and Charged with Murdering 8-Year-Old Girl
Colby Ryan
Lori Vallow's Son Arrested on Sexual Assault Charges in Arizona: Report
Brandon Neal
Okla. Teacher Allegedly Raped Teen at His Home While Wife and Daughter Were Out of Town
Shanteari Weems, James Weems Jr.
Wife Shoots Husband After Children at Her Daycare Say He Molested Them. Days Later, He's Charged
Justice for Sarah and Amina Facebook
Texas Dad Allegedly Lured Teen Daughters with Promise to Take Them to Restaurant Before Murdering Them
Philip Velez
Fla. High School Teacher Caught with Underage Student in His Apartment, Charged with Sexual Battery