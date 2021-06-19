Arizona Police Shoot Suspect Who Allegedly Drove into Group of Elderly Cyclists

At least nine victims were hospitalized after a man drove into a group of cyclists at the Bike the Bluff event in Show Low, Arizona, on Saturday

By Glenn Garner
June 19, 2021 07:36 PM
Credit: AP

At least nine people were hospitalized Saturday in Show Low, Arizona, after a driver struck a group of cyclists.

Of those injured during the Bike the Bluff State Championship Road Race, seven were transported to Summit Healthcare, including one who was airlifted from the scene, according to a statement from the Show Low Police Department. Of the other six, four are in critical condition and two are critical but stable. Another two to three walk-in victims are in stable condition.

"Our community is shocked at this incident and our hearts and prayers are with the injured and their families," wrote Show Low Police Department spokesperson Kristine Sleighter in the statement.

The suspect, identified only as a 35-year-old caucasian male, allegedly drove into the group with a black Ford F-150 at approximately 7:25 a.m., before fleeing the scene. Police attempted to apprehend the driver before engaging him behind an Ace Hardware, where an officer shot him. The suspect is in critical but stable condition.

The multi-agency response included the Show Low Police Department, the Navajo County Sheriff's Office and the Arizona Department of Public Safety, who has been requested to conduct the shooting investigation.

The Bike the Bluff event benefits the Mountain Christian School in Show Low, according to its website. The 58-mile race features multiple categories for men and women of various age groups. Journalist Peter Flax reports that the victims were from the men's 55+ and 65+ groups.

